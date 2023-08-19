Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ embarrassing leak, Ivana haunts Trump from the grave, George Santos’ latest lie

While Bradley Cooper’s fake appendage and Shaun T’s jaw-dropping thirst trap took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while you weren’t looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it.

LAPDOG: Lindsey Graham is having a hissy fit over Donald Trump‘s fourth indictment and it’s got everyone wondering what the Republican South Carolina senator is really hiding. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DON’T SAY GAY KIDS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis awkwardly responded to being asked what he would do if one of his three kids were to come out as queer. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

SCHOOLING THE CHILDREN: Liberal Fox News correspondent Jessica Tarlov turned her right-wing co-hosts to dust explaining why the GOP isn’t the party of the majority on issues like LGBTQ+ equality and reproductive rights.

Pirro and Gutfeld want to claim that gay & trans people wanting equal rights is a “tyranny of the minority.”



When confronted with the fact that “tyranny of the minority” also describes their entire social platform, they’re dumbfounded and want to change the subject. https://t.co/KiDpYTgc0J — ClearingTheFog (@clearing_fog) August 16, 2023

THE PLOT THICKENS: Over a year after Ivana Trump fell down a spiral staircase to her death, the grave of the ex-president’s first wife, which is located on his New Jersey golf course, has turned into a MAGA mess. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BROTHERLY LOVE: The half-brother of Barack Obama called the 44th president a gay slur on social media after news came out that he questioned his sexuality in a letter when he was much younger. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

LIAR LIAR: During appearance on Good Day New York, gay Republican Rep. George Santos got put on blast for being a pathological liar and it was glorious.

Rep. George Santos (R-NY): “A lot of people have those insecurities. Actually, studies point that most people lie on their resumes …”



Fox 5's Rosanna Scotto: “Yeah, but you lied about everything.”



Santos: “Not true.”



Scotto: “You lied about your mom.” pic.twitter.com/GQJq3KhPic — The Recount (@therecount) August 18, 2023

SOS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ presidential campaign careened further off the rails after his debate strategy was mistakenly leaked and it exposed how dire things are internally. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BIPARTISAN SANITY: New Hampshire became the 16th US state to ban the “gay panic” defense for murder cases after Republicans joined Democrats to get the bill passed. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

FACE THE NATION: An AI-generated mug shot of Donald Trump went viral and gave Americans a glimpse of what they can expect to see in the near future. The real one is expected to be taken in Georgia next week.