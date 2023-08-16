Shaun T shows off his perfect bubble butt days before his first bodybuilding contest

Shaunt T (Photo: @ShaunT/X)

Fitness instructor Shaun T has wowed fans on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo that leaves little to the imagination.

Shaun, 45, has been working hard over the last few weeks to prepare himself for his first bodybuilding contest. His preparation work has been grueling, especially as he’s been shedding fat in recent weeks to show off his muscles to their max when he steps on stage this weekend at the IFBB Texas Pro event at Arlington Expo Center Hall.

Shaun’s latest post shows him drinking coffee in the morning. He is naked and ripped from head to toe. It’s impossible not to be impressed by his perfect bubble butt. You can check it out on his official X account (it’s a little too revealing for us to show here!).

Shaun’s accompanying message was blunt and to the point.

“This NAKED COFFEE is here to let you know that you should give zero f*cks about what people think of you for multiple reasons,” he said.

“1. They’re going to judge you for something anyway.

“2. They are also doing someone that they would be judged by the masses about.

” 3. People who judge you are most like unhappy with themselves and projecting their anger on you.

“4. People expecting you to live by their morals or religious beliefs is controlling and you should stay FAR AWAY FROM THEM!

“Be kind and BE WHO THE F*CK YOU ARE ALWAYS!”

Family man

Shaun T (née Shaun Thompson) was born in 1978, and raised in New Jersey and Philadelphia. He became famous for his workouts, including T25, Insanity, and Let’s Get Up.

He is one of our favorite gay celebrities to follow. Not only does he encourage people to love and take care of their bodies, but he also wants them to embrace their mental well-being. He’s always candid about his own mental struggles, and surviving a childhood that included abuse.

He shares adorable photos and videos of his family life on his Instagram and keeps his more risque content for X.

He’s been preparing for his first bodybuilding contest over the last couple of years.

One person appeared to criticize the image, asking if Shaun walked around like that in front of his five-year-old twins. This prompted an angry response from Shaun.

My kids are 5! Yes! They still shower with me and they don’t ask about my private parts. We are mostly playing with paint and rockets. Your question is absolutely judgmental and disgusting especially because I am a sexual abuse survivor! Just because you have a fear of the naked… — Shaun T (@ShaunT) August 14, 2023

“My kids are 5! Yes! They still shower with me and they don’t ask about my private parts,” Shaun replied. “We are mostly playing with paint and rockets. Your question is absolutely judgmental and disgusting especially because I am a sexual abuse survivor! Just because you have a fear of the naked body doesn’t mean everyone has the same negative thoughts as you. Please don’t visit my page anymore!”

However, the majority of people welcomed Shaun’s message — and his photo.

Here’s wishing Shaun all the very best with the competition this weekend. Here are some more images of his recent progress.

A crispy sunny morning! I woke up at 200lbs with a bit more definition. Super stoke. 1 week to go!! pic.twitter.com/4JiPNiARKx — Shaun T (@ShaunT) August 12, 2023

10 days out! Consistency is paying off. If there’s one thing I’ve truly gained from this experience, it’s enhancing my desire to be ultra consistent so I can be proud of myself! Other people can be proud of you but imagine YOU BEING PROUD OF YOU!! pic.twitter.com/iPxyBDgX93 — Shaun T (@ShaunT) August 10, 2023