Gay emojis: Ranking the queerest emojis in all the land

Gay emojis are emojis that the LGBTQ+ community has appropriated. In other words, they’re the most fun. Technically, emojis don’t have sexualities so any of them could be the queerest, but we’re ranking the ones we find the most notoriously queer.

Celebrating the gay emoji zeitgeist matters because it is a thriving form of language that no one expected – no longer chained to the delicacies of words. A tool for communication that liberates itself from nuance and decorum.

That sounds like gay rights to us. So we’ve carefully curated what we believe are the ten most unashamedly iPhone emblems of LGBTQ+ culture.

Ranking strategy: Fierce, Broad, Independent

Our super official ranking criteria is based on emojis that land the fiercest with emphasis, have the broadest situational applications, and exude the ability to stand alone without further explanation needed.

And ultimately, most importantly, those which are used in the gayest contexts.

The best emojis say so much with so little, which is why they enliven and (thankfully) shorten conversations. You’re able to dictate mood and tone without needing to provide an emotional alias. You don’t have to worry about words being used against you.

The top 10 gay emojis

We’ve traveled wide and far, swiping across the diameters of our screens to decide which emojis are oozing with gayness. Of course, many gays play better in groups, and so certain emojis won as a team.

1. 🍆💦🍑 Egglplant + Sweat Droplets + Peach

A classic! The Eggplant + Sweat Droplets + Peach emoji combo creates an image that could be interpreted as hot sex and is commonly used on our favorite gay dating apps. It’s the universal expression for making gay love. But, before you make fun of the romanticization of casual sex, remember you compare it to produce.

2. 🏳️‍🌈 The Rainbow Flag

It might be called the “Rainbow Flag” in tech, but gays, lesbians, bisexuals, and trans people alike see it as their Pride Flag. It’s the only symbol officially recognized as queer internationally. When we see a rainbow, we’re reminded about our pride and how we want to live our lives, and this emoji symbolizes the unity in our individual experiences. (It should be noted the trans community additionally uses the 🏳️‍⚧️ Trans Flag emoji).

3. 😈 Smiling Face with Horns

Of course, the gays need a way to communicate we’re ready for a good time. Whether planning Friday night shenanigans or the Sunday Scaries hookup, the Smiling Face with Horns indicates excitement in anticipation over the adult queer joy ahead. This is a great response if someone sends you any emoji from our sexiest emojis list.

4. 🫄🫃 Pregnant Person/Man

Hurray for pregnant trans visibility! In what other scenarios do you respond with the Pregnant Man emoji? Tell us in the comments 😈. We also love these gender nonbinary emojis.

5. 🤔 Thinking Face

The Thinking Face emoji actually should’ve been number 1 because God knows every gay needs a polite way to tell a bitch they are lying. This emoji cleverly shuts a person down: Sorry, it’s not adding up!

6. 😴😴😴 Three Sleeping Faces

The gays have been patient about too much for too long! We’re not going to have our time wasted, and Three Sleeping Faces is the surest way to let the other party know time is ticking. Hurry up!

7. 🤦‍♀️🙃🙄 Woman Facepalming / Upside-Down Face / Face with Rolling Eyes

Disappointment is most gay men’s first love language, and that’s why there’s a seventh-place tie between the Woman Facepalming emoji, Upside-Down Face emoji, and Face with Rolling Eyes emoji. They are our lifelines for quickly letting the room know we’re not impressed with the situation. Queer life never goes as planned, and people say all kinds of stupid shit, so these are there to confront foolishness but not let it ruin the party.

8. 💅💁‍♀️ Nail Polish + Woman Tipping Hand

How many times have you not been able to stand your own fabulosity? Nail Polish + Woman Tipping Hand come in at 8th place because they’ve allowed us to continually pat ourselves on the back without looking tacky. It’s a straightforward way to say, “Look at me now, bitch!” except with class.

9. 🐻 Bear Face Emoji

The first emoji to represent a beloved queer subculture (the bears) and permeate into hetero audiences. The Bear Face Emoji celebrates creating community in sex, more specifically, the bigger, harrier figures in our lives. Honorable mention goes to the Otter emoji (🦦) which represents the gay otter community.

10. 🏃‍♂️💨 Man Running + Dash

Picture it: Friday night, the Grindr bottom host you’ve made plans to meet with says they’re ready. How do you respond? 🏃‍♂️💨 (*insert cartoon fast run noise*)

Honorable mentions

🤤 Drooling Face: The best emoji to receive after you send someone your nudes. Prove us wrong.

🧜 Merperson: How gays think we appear when we say we’re hosting.

👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👧‍👦👨‍👦‍👦👩‍👦‍👦👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👧👨‍👨‍👦‍👦👨‍👨‍👧‍👦👨‍👨‍👧👨‍👨‍👦👩‍👩‍👧‍👧👩‍👩‍👦‍👦👩‍👩‍👧👩‍👩‍👦👨‍👩‍👦‍👦👨‍👩‍👧‍👦👨‍👩‍👧👨‍👩‍👦 Every family emoji variation: These inclusive emojis allow for the celebration and representation of queer families

Embrace your own emoji queerness

Your favorite gay emoji didn’t make the cut? Don’t fret! We’re sure it is just as grand and flamboyant as the next one! Every emoji has the brilliance to be used in gay culture.

You can even combine emojis to represent famous drag queens. The battery of your iPhone is the limit with all the gayness text icons can be used for.

And let’s take a moment to honor all the fantastic emoji ideas that would’ve been received with gay glory but never left the drawing room.

