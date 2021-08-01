TikTalk

The gay furniture test, Gus Kenworthy’s Tokyo cruise, & the Big Bottom massacre

We may never get another Rosie O’Donnell Show, but there will always be plenty to binge watch on TikTok. Here’s the latest from the last week:

Gabino Ramos Jr. tested the new furniture.

Jeremy Foster recalled the Big Bottom Massacre.

Amber’s dad took care of her boyfriend.

AJ Hapenny handled hecklers like a pro.

Science confirmed koalas are lesbians.

Megan Thee Stallion had had it with DaBaby.

Gus Kenworthy went to Tokyo for the sports.

Adam’s mom washed his “rubber wrist.”

Rickey Thompson had CONFIDENCE.

And someone’s collar got a major upgrade.

