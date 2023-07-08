Gay guys share the funniest things that have happened mid-hookup

A Reddit thread about “the funniest thing you’ve had happen during a hookup” reads like a blooper reel of bizarre and botched boinks.

As you might expect from that thread—posted recently on the AskGayMen subreddit—there were plenty of stories about people falling off beds (and even out of windows), uninvited third parties barging in (and sometimes joining in), and pets making things uncomfortable.

But there were also stories of hidden hair weaves, surprising orgasmic exclamations, and various musical interruptions—including a piano interlude.

Here are some highlights from those lowlights:

“Probably the funniest thing I’ve had happen was this guy who made a yodeling sound when he came!”

“I was edging him, and when a car honked outside, it startled him into an orgasm.”

“The first time my ex bottomed for me, he had been struggling to get it in for, like, five minutes since he was so tight and I am quite thick. … He said, ‘My mom was right, I should’ve been straight,’ which made it hurt more as I laughed.”

“After he came, he high-fived me and just left. So I was really confused and couldn’t stop laughing.”

“His jeans made his legs blue, so when I took his pants off, I said, ‘You’re blue!’”

“Not quite during, but at some point between f*cking and waking up the next morning, his corgi ate a hole in my jock’s crotch and only the crotch. Apparently wasn’t the first time it happened, lol.”

“I accidentally twerked instead of humping my boyfriend.”

“Was with a guy who laughed when he comes… except he didn’t tell me. He was inside me and laughing hysterically. I was like, WTF?”

“I was going at it with this guy who had a lot of pet reptiles in his room. Midway [through] f*cking, I hear a slight sound, but obviously wasn’t paying attention. A minute or so later, though, I look to the side, and this 6-foot-long snake is just chilling on the floor looking at us. We kept going, though.”

“My ex and I were hooking up in his car, and he had some of the music I make in his playlist, and as we were grinding, my song started to play, and I was just like, ‘If you don’t skip it, I won’t be hard.’”

“I had my hands on the back of his head and was starting to slowly run my fingers through his hair. Suddenly, my fingers got stuck. He had a hair weave, and I didn’t even notice, as he had nice looking hair. So I just stopped and placed my hands on the back of his head again. I’m not sure he really noticed because he didn’t stop…”

“I finally met up with a guy I had been chatting with for quite a while. … I go to his house, and one thing leads to another, and I was just in him when he said, ‘Wait… we need to stop. Our astrological signs are not compatible, and we would be better off as friends.’ So we put our clothes back on, and as we are chatting some more, the clothes came off again, and right before the deed starts: ‘Seriously, we should stop now. I really like you, but I just can’t get past our sign incompatibility.’ At that point, I was actually embarrassed and got dressed and left. We are connected on social media but never talked really about it after.”

“The last guy I hooked up with f*cked my belly button. (I’m a chubby guy.) I wanted to laugh a little bit, but it was just so hot, something like that turned him on. … [He] kept talking about how horny he was, when he asked, I was like, ‘Sure, boy, damn.’”

“We were kissing aggressively in the couch, hands slipping under clothes and bricked up, grinding against each other, when he suddenly stopped, got up, and started playing the piano. I was startled and confused. Gave it at least three minutes before asking him if I did something wrong. He just had a melody in his head and wanted to try it out. Things like that happen when you date a composer.”