Gay Redditors share the hookup stories they’d never tell their closest friends

Sometimes the anonymity of the internet pays off, as it did in a recent r/askgaybros Reddit thread in which gay guys shared the sexual encounters they enjoyed but wouldn’t share with friends.

One Redditor had a dance with the devil, so to speak. Another secretly slept his way through a circle of friends. In other instances, one Reddit user did something unholy with a priest, while someone else gave his Lyft driver a helluva tip.

Here are some of those guilty pleasures, edited for concision, readability, and publish-ability!

“Picked up a guy wearing a devil mask and not much else one Halloween at a street party. When we got to my place, he was going to take the mask off, but I told him to leave it on. For about the next year, every time I’d see someone with the same body type, I’d wonder if it was him.”

“Being tied to a St. Andrews cross and electro-stimulation at a sex party.”

“I slept with an entire group/circle of friends (every last one) at separate moments and occasions with each one, and none are aware that I am double-dipping. Basically, I met a guy, and then slept with his friends, and then his friend’s friends. And their gay neighbor. I wouldn’t want it getting out, because they’d use it against me because I’m otherwise a pretty boring guy.”

“Just moved in with my potentially homophobic cousin, and on my way to his house from the airport, my Lyft driver blew me and then dropped me off.”

“Orgies. I’m not sharing that during Thanksgiving dinner.”

“I’ve told very few people outside of the people I live with and the people I’ve met in the scene that I’m a pup. I’m not necessarily ashamed, but it’s also not something I want to project out there, ya know.”

“I seduced the second-string quarterback of a college football team that consistently finished in the top five while I was in college and won a national championship my senior year.”

“Giving a priest friend of mine a BJ.”

“Meet up with this guy where we never spoke. … It was hot, just texting to get to each other or a particular meet up location. I don’t know what his voice sounds like, nor him mine.”

“I got paid to wear a pair of high heel boots and kick a guy in the balls. And I would do it again.”

“I’ve been paid for sex several times. The dynamic of me servicing them really turns me on.”

“I hooked up with two very cute swimmer twinks from my swim group in the showers at my gym several times. I also hooked up with a prominent gay celeb I met on Grindr in an airport restroom on a layover.”

“Mine is that I have a glory hole set up in my house. … Started with just a sheet tacked up over a door. Ended up buying an actual glory hole stand and a separate portable one online. But I don’t even know that I would tell my best friend how much d*ck I suck each month… but I still f*cking love doing it.”

“I’ve told my friends nearly everything I’ve done sexually if asked, but I have never once divulged those times I tried out pony play.”

“Walking home from the bar one night, I picked up a guy on the street corner. I saw him walk behind the dry cleaners to take a leak. I followed him behind the building. Brought him home and had great sex!”

“At 18, I started frequenting adult bookstores in Memphis. I went so often I had a friend with benefits!”

“I feel like this one is relatively tame, but I’ve had someone put my toes in their mouth and… it’s a feeling I miss almost daily.”

“I regularly have sex with my boss’ boyfriend. We met at a workplace Christmas party. … His boyfriend and I hit it off from the start. Boss was drunk, so I drove them home that night since I live close by. Boyfriend gave me his number before he went inside, and we’ve been hooking up whenever my boss is on business trips.”