Gay soap star Alexander Torres has us binging on telenovelas and his rippling abs

Puerto Rican actor Alexander Torres is known for portraying heartthrobs on telenovelas like Relacionas Peligrosas, Dama y Obrero, Ruta 35 and Mariposa de Barrio.

After graduating from Inter American University of Puerto Rico—Bayamon, Torres relocated to Miami and quickly gained success in the dynamic Spanish-language soap opera universe.

His talents need no translation.

In 2017, Torres publicly came out as gay for the first time by revealing he and his husband, Ceferino Roman, had welcomed two children.

While Torres had been in a relationship with Roman for years, he had never addressed his sexuality and was now also disclosing they had their children by donating sperm to their lesbian friends, Carla Meléndez and her wife Mariely Martínez. Talk about a closet door bustdown!

“It was artificial insemination at home. They are nurses and we studied how everything worked,” Torres explained to People en Español. “There was no physical contact.”

The women gave birth one month apart and in the summer of 2017 daughter Marla Sabellah and son Matteo Alejandro arrived.

That’s one gorgeous modern family!

Fatherhood also helped Torres face his own truth more fully.

“They helped me accept myself as I am. This helped me accept myself more for my children,” he added. “Today I am the father of both of them and Ceferino is the daddy of both of them.”

Torres and his husband will celebrate 15 years together later this month.

In between acting roles, Torres has turned his love for fitness and working out into modeling gigs. As he should!

The 37-year-old has flaunted his musculature for wellness products from brands such as Cellucor, C4 Energy, and XTEND.

He definitely knows how to quench a thirst.

In 2019, Torres landed an underwear campaign for Andrew Christian and admitted how in the past he wasn’t ready to take on a job that marketed to the queer community.

“Previously I didn’t feel prepared, perhaps because of what people would say since it is a brand aimed mainly at the gay community,” he told People En Espanol.

“Today I am a married man, with children and very sure of myself, so why not accept to model for a very recognized brand and also of very good quality.”

He’s also acknowledged the stigma that persists in Latin culture and how he hopes to offer more visibility by continuing to be an out and proud voice for the community.

“Both positive and negative criticism will always exist, but the negative ones do not interest me because I am proud of who I am and I am not disrespecting anyone,” he added. “It seems to me that even in the Latin market there is too much taboo and inequality. Me modeling Andrew Christian underwear, being an actor, a dad and with a stable family will show the difference.”

In June, Torres hosted a Pride festival in his native Puerto Rico and expressed his joy of getting to celebrate being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

“If I feel happy it’s because I feel like I’m doing something right and because I’m not hurting anyone.. then I will continue doing it, I will continue being me, and I will continue contributing to our fight for our equal rights,” he captioned a slideshow of images from Orgullo Boquerón.

Torres recently filmed a lead role in the upcoming Spanish-language series G Horizon, which is based on Boaz Stark’s long-running Australian LGBTQ+ web series The Horizon.

Based on trailer, he gets into steamy situations that have us patiently waiting and firmly seated for its arrival.

While its unclear when G Horizon will premiere and on what platform, fix your eyes on more of Torres’ sizzling Instagram photos below and then give him a follow: