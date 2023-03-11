Gay Twitter™ has hilarious thoughts on the Oscars, so give these golden tweets all the awards

The straights had their Super Bowl last month. Now it’s our turn. The 95th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. ET, and you can be assured that gays across the country are rolling out their red carpets, popping their popcorn, and getting glammed up for their Oscars viewing parties.

And as illustrated by the tweets below, the gays are also lusting after Oscar nominees, shipping Oscar presenters, jamming out to Oscar-nominated scores, and… imagining Kate Bush as Oscar-nominated movies?

In heartening news for onscreen representation, you can find queer-themed movies all over the Oscar ballot this year, from Best Picture nominees Everything Everywhere All at Once and Tár to the Best International Feature Film competitor Close to the Best Documentary Feature contender All the Beauty and the Bloodshed.

Plus, as LGBTQ Nation pointed out in January, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu could become the first openly queer actor to win an Oscar for playing a queer character in this millennium.

Now, ahead of Hollywood’s big night out, enjoy this very gay commentary about the 2023 Oscars…

Angela Bassett takes the Golden Globe. Kerry Condon takes the BAFTA. And Jamie Lee Curtis just took the SAG. This year’s Supporting Actress race is what every gay boy dreams of #oscars — Brandon Schuster (@brandonwrites) February 27, 2023

This is exactly how gay men tweet when their favorite actress loses an Oscar. https://t.co/VCjgiJAK23 — Brown Anthony™ (@anthelonious) February 14, 2023

lmao jimmy kimmel is hosting the oscars? if they really want everyone to forget last year they should pay nicole kidman whatever tf she wants and have her open the show with a recreation of her AMC ad…like I don't know why I have to explain this–PUT GAY PEOPLE IN CHARGE!!! pic.twitter.com/DXFwqQTQzi — Lily Katarina (@lilykatarina1) February 25, 2023

ideas for new Oscars categories:

-best performance by eyebrows in a motion picture

-best actor (animal)

-most delicious looking meal in a motion picture

-campiest film — jumbo queer ?? (@jumboqueer) March 7, 2023

GIRLS, GAYS AND THEYS, PLEASE WELCOME… ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE PAUL MESCAL pic.twitter.com/qUu2COilPh — Sam Meltzer (@SamTheParasite) January 24, 2023

Gays will act one of two ways learning Paul Mescal is up for an Oscar pic.twitter.com/pBarEZ7jVZ — J O E Y ???? (@joey_winniatt) January 24, 2023

If Stephanie Hsu wins, it'll be the Fourth openly queer actor in THE ENTIRE HISTORY of the Oscars to ever win an oscar (All for the same category) And kinda cool that the same award went to a Queer person (and brown!) 2 years in a row. No openly Gay man has ever won for acting — Shane Anderson ???? (@ShaneM_Anderson) March 3, 2023

Related: Stephanie Hsu on how ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ is helping people come out

Dean Fleischer Camp, if you need a date to the Oscars I am available to be your date to the Oscars should you need a date to the Oscars. pic.twitter.com/NDw2saCPOv — Jason, that mestizo queer (@jxsxpx87) March 5, 2023

All Quiet on the Western Front (dir. Edward Berger) pic.twitter.com/BYd9TFdXNI — ????? (@cinema_gay) March 5, 2023

cate blanchett deserves an oscar for her commitment to play gay on red carpets this award season — vicky (@yellwjackets) March 6, 2023

behind every gay person there is a gayer, more evil gay person pic.twitter.com/mvnZOfjvKx — Unfritzful ?????? (@FritzandOscars) March 4, 2023

Gays carrying their fav best actress nominee to a win at the oscars pic.twitter.com/mlGHtaxJqB — shubhayan bose (@shubhayanbose) March 7, 2023

Related: Lukas Dhont is the talented gay filmmaker behind the Oscar nominee that has us all in tears

need to dance to this at a gay bar ASAP pic.twitter.com/YTYkgku7Kw — distressed chic (@fagittarius_jd) March 6, 2023

EMILY BLUNT AND JESSICA CHASTAIN AT THE OSCARS ANOTHER CHANCE FOR THE CHASTAINBLUNT PIC PLEASE FOR THE LOVE OF GAYS ?? — emily blunt's manager (@twiceblunt) March 2, 2023

I literally can't believe The Last of Us finale is happening during the Oscars, what a gay crisis I'm having. — adam (@apat10) March 6, 2023