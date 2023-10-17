Gay Twitter™ is celebrating “small penis fall” & we fully support the movement

With fall in full swing, temperatures are dipping and goosebumps are forming. It’s time to trade in those tanks for hoodies and booty shorts for oversized sweats.

If summer is a time of showing, then fall is a time of growing. At least, according to Men’s Health.

A couple of years ago, the men’s magazine published an extensive guide into “Small Penis Fall,” a vibe courtesy of comedian Megan Bitchell.

She says she came up with the idea after speaking with a friend who was complaining about her experiences with a man who was too well-endowed.

Girl, we’ve all been there.

“The idea came from my best friend having sex with a guy whose dick was way too big that she didn’t find it enjoyable, and so I told her she should just do what I do and only have sex with guys with small penises, and that they don’t get enough recognition,” she said.

Everyone… Small Penis Fall returns on September 23, I hope you’ve all made your arrangements for this season — meg “Yooper” bitchell (@MeganBitchell) September 21, 2023

We’ve been saying that for years!

Seriously! Gay guys gush over the comfort of “boyfriend dick.”

When Men’s Health shared the article again recently, Gay Twitter™ (always and forever) decided to comment on the movement.

Judging by the positive reception, we can say that George Costanza, and other shrinking heroes, were just a little ahead of their time.

i suppose hung bottom autumn will have to wait till next year https://t.co/YgKdGBcG3v — alex (@alex_abads) October 14, 2023

Truly has a GORGEOUS ring to it — A (@agrad7) October 14, 2023

HELL YEAH LETS SEE THEM DICKS https://t.co/c5ug2hz7hp — Will (@grumpycubau) October 14, 2023

hung bottoms have had enough opportunities! — Joslyn Fox’s Meaty Tuck (@EmilioEmm) October 14, 2023

But it has such a nice ring to it 🥲 — Matt⁷ 💜 マット (@furdmatt) October 14, 2023

While there are definitely some size queens out there (and good for them!) many male-loving-males will say that bigger is not always better.

That’s only true when you’re ordering at the fast food drive-through following a weekend bender. The equation changes dramatically once you head to bed.

When a Reddit user complained about his average size on AskGayBros, the gay community provided him with loads of positive reinforcement.

The most-liked comment said, “You have, what is called, a ‘boyfriend dick’. Most sensible people will prefer your dick size over the enormous ones. I have played with some pretty big dicks, and they take me a couple of days to fully recover. I prefer regular 5-inch dicks. I’m sure I am not the only one.”

“Amen,” added someone else.

Take it from bottoms who aren’t Sean Cody models: Big dicks can hurt! They also often turn sex into a strategic, pre-planned event, killing the spontaneity.

The evening isn’t consumed with intimate conversation; but rather, obsessions over diet and bloating (and it’s even worse for those poor IBS bottoms).

Bottoms with IBS are braver than the Marines. — user not found (@dozygay) September 18, 2022

The downsides of being well-endowed are so real, the hung among us even complain about their size… sometimes.

One man with an exceptionally large package says he can’t make it through airport security without TSA agents getting all handsy!

Humblebrag much?

“I don’t envy the agents who are forced to do the pat down,” he wrote in Slate.

This is so annoying I hate when this happens to me at the Airport haha:/ https://t.co/jjaFezcIRt — margaritavillian (@snailsafe) August 6, 2023

But for real: there are drawbacks to having a big dick. One Reddit user says he feels used on the dating scene, and also worries about inflicting pain during sex.

“There’s more to sex than just thrusting. Some men think because they’re big, hard thrusts are the answer. Long story short, be happy with what you have, and stop glamorizing everything popular opinion suggests,” he says.

We’re on board with that! As Bitchell said, it’s time to counter the incorrect penis narrative.

“I’ve gotten a ton of DMs from guys with small penises thanking me for actually showing them some love, so it makes me feel good to actually be helping people!,” she said.

Hopefully we’ve provided the same service.