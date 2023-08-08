Man with exceptionally large package says airport security is constantly (CONSTANTLY!) patting him down

Life isn’t always easy when you’re packing! Especially when it comes to dealing with handsy TSA agents, apparently.

In a recent letter to Slate, a 36-year-old web developer named “Max” shares his plight of walking through airport security with a large member (humble brag much)? He says his enlarged package always stands out on the body scanners, prompting agents to pat him down “about two-thirds of the time.”

“I don’t envy the agents who are forced to do the pat down,” he writes empathetically.

According to Max, our anonymous hung friend, the TSA scanners compare your silhouette against an average body. In order for the scanners to work properly, one’s feet must be placed in a wide stance.

That’s bad news for Max!

“At first, I didn’t even totally comprehend that it was my penis that kept flaring up the security system,” he says. “It wasn’t until one time when I caught a glimpse of the screen that the agents use to determine which part of a passenger’s body looks suspicious. Sure enough, a yellow square was painted right over my dick and balls, as if I was transporting an explosive in my nether regions.”

Translation: “My balls are so big, they look like bombs.”

Justice for Max, and all of our big-balled brothers!

Apparently, Max is far from the only person experiencing this intrusive problem. He says this topic is often discussed on the r/BigDickProblems subreddit, and even includes a hyperlink for the readers’ convenience.

Sure enough, another suffering lad complained about “TSA SCREENING PAT DOWNS” a couple of weeks ago. One commenter said he just volunteers himself for the pat down every time (OK?) and another says he’s quit flying altogether!

Max, for his part, says he knows the TSA agents don’t enjoy the pat down procedure.

“Most of those security agents use the back-of-the-hand method when they feel around for potential contraband, so it’s not too intimate,” he writes. “Once they feel what I’m packing, I’m sure they quickly understand why the millimeter wave lit me up.”

Translation: “I’m so big, you can’t miss it!”

We’ve covered the chaos on r/BigDickProblems before. A couple months back, a dude complained about having sex with a bigger-than-average dong, saying bottoms have “told him to flat-out stop.”

The good news is, Max and other suffering hung guys soon won’t be alone for too much longer. A recent study finds that men’s penis sizes have grown about 1.2 inches over the last 30 years.

That means more guys than ever are joining their exclusive club!