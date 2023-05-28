Gay dude with large package reveals the reasons why bigger isn’t always better

People go to great lengths for more length, but one Reddit user says there are big downsides to big penises.

“I see a lot of men express discomfort about their penis size,” he writes in a post on the r/askgaybros subreddit. “Everyone wants a big one until you realize the drawbacks.”

Some of those drawbacks? This Redditor says he often felt used on the dating scene, especially because an ex strung him along for six months just for the sex. Then there’s the risk of inflicting pain during sex — the Redditor says he’s had bottoms take five minutes or more just to get ready, and some have told him flat-out to stop — and the risk of making a mess during sex.

The Redditor says being used was the worst part. “Thankfully, I found a wonderfully devoted boyfriend who is happy the way I am,” he adds. “You can bet if you are smaller and that man keeps coming back, he loves you!”

The guy also says that “big penis ≠ better sex.”

He explains: “There’s more to sex than just thrusting. Some men think because they’re big, hard thrusts are the answer. Long story short, be happy with what you have, and stop glamorizing everything popular opinion suggests.”

The large and small reactions

This guy’s Reddit post set off a lively debate in the comments, with one guy saying he’d rather have these problems. “This is all good and well to read from the perspective of someone with an at least average-sized dick,” he wrote. “But if you’re someone with a small one, it doesn’t change the fact that most guys don’t like small cocks. I’d rather have a million guys wanting my dick and a few of them not being able to handle it than absolutely nobody wanting my dick and barely ever being able to use it.”

Yet another commenter said that it’s not about the number of inches but the skill with which those inches are used. “Penis. Is. Penis,” he wrote. “I’m a firm believer in motion of the ocean. I’ve had a 4-inch rock my world and nearly make me go hands-free, and I’ve had a 12-inch put my eyes in the back of my head. Then I’ve had guys across the spectrum bore me to tears with simple in-and-out motion. No angles. No speed or depth changes. No deep grinding or playing with my hole. Just boring.”

And while one Reddit user said his life “definitely been a lot easier” in the gay world because he has a big penis, someone else said he has a small penis and his life in the gay world has been “great.”

Just another reminder that the grass on the other side of that fence only looks greener!