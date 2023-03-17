Size study examines whether most men are “growers” or “showers” & the results can be hard to handle

The doctor will see you now.

If you’ve ever hooked-up then dished the dirty deets to your pals, they may have asked, “Is he a grower or a shower?” (That is, does his flaccid penis size reflect his fully-erect size?) Turns out, that’s not just a question for kiss-and-tells — medical researchers are interested in the topic too.

A recently presented study made ultrasound scans of 225 men’s penises, both flaccid and erect to see the difference between their soft and hard sizes. (Sounds like the sort of research we could really get our hands on!)

The researchers then categorized each man based on whether he was a grower, a shower, or somewhere in between.

To categorize each man correctly, the researchers came up with a specific calculation to differentiate growers from showers. Men whose penis size increased over 56% when erect were “growers” and men whose size increased under 31% were “showers.”

Researchers found that 24% of men were “growers,” 25% were “showers,” and everyone else was somewhere in between. Unsurprisingly, men with longer flaccid penises were more likely to be “showers,” but it’s unclear whether men with shorter flaccid penises were more likely to be growers.

Additionally, it’s uncertain whether the study’s findings represent the general population, since the men’s measurements were all taken from three hospitals’ urology clinics inside Madrid, Spain. It’s also unclear whether each man’s age, weight, smoking habits, or other factors affected his flaccid and erect lengths. (Aging, weight gain, and smoking all typically reduce a man’s overall size.)

But the study wasn’t conducted just to satisfy a phallic curiosity. Urologists say that knowing whether a man is a grower or show-er can help surgeons tailor genital surgeries to each man’s unique penis.

“It is important to be able to predict if a patient is a grower or a shower as when we see them, they are usually in a flaccid state,” said lead researcher Dr. Manuel Alonso-Isa. “If they grow a lot when they get an erection, it might mean they need a different surgical approach compared to someone who doesn’t grow much.”

While the study didn’t examine each man’s feelings about his own penis size, it’s worth stating that a man’s endowment isn’t related to his sexual ability. Larger men can be terrible in bed and smaller guys can be first-rate lovers. As the old saying goes, “It’s not the size, it’s how you use it!”