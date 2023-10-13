Gay warlocks, sexy slashers & more queer horror series to stream this weekend

Russell Tovey in ‘American Horror Story: NYC.’ Image: FX

It’s Friday the 13th! With spooky season in full swing, Netflix has released its latest Mike Flanagan-written series, The Fall Of The House of Usher. Flanagan’s Netflix series—including The Haunting Of Hill House, The Haunting Of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, and Midnight Club—are all incredibly compelling and very queer, so get watching. But if you’re like us and have already binged them all, here are more spooky, queer-tinged horror series to stream this month.

Read on for queer horror shows to watch this weekend.

American Horror Story: NYC

What could be scarier than being gay in Manhattan during the height of the AIDS crisis in the 1980s? Ryan Murphy takes the very real, very terrifying time and adds in a serial killer inspired by the real-life Last Call Killer, a leather-bound angel of death with a hunger for gay men, multiple instances of cruising gone wrong, and more. Plus, the cast is led by mostly queer actors, including Russell Tovey, Joe Mantello, and Zachary Quinto. Don’t go looking for a light at the end of the tunnel—NYC has one of the most tragic and dark endings of any season of American Horror Story.

Now streaming on Hulu.

Dead Of Summer

This one-season wonder is set in the most ’80s of all horror settings: summer camp. Dead Of Summer follows a group of teen camp counselors who slowly realize that Camp Stillwater has as many secrets as they do, with each episode focusing on a different character’s backstory. In between the many supernatural twists and turns—Candyman icon Tony Todd even shows up at one point—a poignant coming-out tale unfolds for one counselor who grapples with their gender identity. Dead Of Summer is a fun, twisty show, with a fabulous performance by out actor Mark Indelicato.

Available to buy digitally on Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play and Vudu.

Slasher: Solstice

As the name suggests, the anthology series Slasher stretches out the fun and frights of the horror subgenre across a TV season. In season three—set over the course of 24 hours on the day of the summer solstice—a masked killer known as the Druid starts picking off members of a diverse community a year after the mysterious murder of Kit Jennings (Robert Cormier). Most of the characters in Solstice are queer in some way, with the killer seemingly taking revenge on all who judged the sex-positive, fun-loving Kit. The gore is next-level in this one, so viewer beware!

Now streaming on Netflix, AMC, Roku, Hoopla and Shudder.

The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina

Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina, the teenage witch, in this dark but silly soapy teen drama. Somehow set in the same universe as similarly bonkers Riverdale, Sabrina Spellman is a half-witch, half-human whose powers often get in the way of her ability to have a normal life. One of the highlights of this wacky show is Sabrina’s cousin Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), a queer warlock on house arrest. Like Riverdale, The Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina goes wildly off the rails and is full of camp and nonsensical storytelling, but also has a big heart and is a ton of fun.

Now streaming on Netflix.

The Kicker…

Pete Davidson stars as his beloved recurring SNL character, Chad, in “Chad In A Haunted Mansion,” also starring belting queen Adele. In this hilarious sketch, Chad proves to be pretty unhelpful as a ghostly Adele tries to get him to solve her murder.