The “gayonic bond,” the best gay travel destinations, & a drag queen in the pool

Relive the Olly Alexander performance deemed “too sexy” for TV, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

A romance blossomed on base.

@fanbase.gage.joao #bromance #bxb #fypage #foryou #homie #romans #friendship #fyp #military ♬ Night Changes – One Direction

Two gay experts named the best gay travel destinations of the year.

@twogayexpats Ready for your next gaycation? These gay travel destinations will be super hot in 2022! #gaytravel #gaytravelers #lgbttravel #gaytravelcouple #gaypride #palmsprings #puertovallarta #tulum #mykonos #sitges #gaytiktok ♬ Paradise – Bazzi

Ted Cruz got dragged.

@lilllleth ted cruz on the track @hey_its_adam #fyp #EveryKiss ♬ original sound – lefoulard

Rob Anderson explained why women and gay men get along so well.

@heartthrobert #gayscience #gay #lesbian #lgbt ♬ original sound – Rob Anderson

A young Ben Smith introduced his dads.

@bebensmith it’s the orange shorts for me 🤣 #dads #adoptionstory #gayparents #gaydads #fyp ♬ original sound – koda242

Theo Tams recalled accidentally outing himself.

@theotamsmusic Well that escalated quickly… #comingout #comingoutstory #theotams #addictionrecovery #addiction #soberlife #sobertok ♬ original sound – Theo Tams

Dr. Eric Cervini continued Queer Book Club.

@ericcerviniQUEER BOOK CLUB: JANUARY 2022♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini

Astala Vista jumped in the pool.

@itsastalavista “Is she really gonna jump from there?”💦 #SummerVibes #fyp ♬ original sound – Astala Vista

Jimmy Fowlie was a guest on someone else’s podcast.

@jimmyfowlie #andjustlikethat#carriebradshaw was on a #podcast ! full ep on my youtube or ig! 🎥 @paulmcgovernjr #fyp #nyc #chediaz #sarahjessicaparker ♬ original sound – jimmyfowlie

And The Old Gays danced into the new year.

@oldgays We’re feeling 22 🩲 #happy #2022 #transformation ♬ Do It To It – ACRAZE