The “gayonic bond,” the best gay travel destinations, & a drag queen in the pool

Relive the Olly Alexander performance deemed “too sexy” for TV, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:

A romance blossomed on base.

Two gay experts named the best gay travel destinations of the year.

Ted Cruz got dragged.

Rob Anderson explained why women and gay men get along so well.

A young Ben Smith introduced his dads.

Theo Tams recalled accidentally outing himself.

Dr. Eric Cervini continued Queer Book Club.

Astala Vista jumped in the pool.

Jimmy Fowlie was a guest on someone else’s podcast.

And The Old Gays danced into the new year.