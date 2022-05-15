Why gays never have to remember anyone’s name, according to this viral tweet

Forget those so-called memory hacks—we gays don’t need ‘em, as New York City-based comedian Paul McCallion recently explained on Twitter.
being gay is amazing… I’ve never had to learn anyone’s name. I “hey bestie” “hey king” and “hey girlie” my way through acquaintanceships of 10+ years.
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 29, 2022
So far, that tweet has more than 13,000 likes, so it’s clear Paul isn’t the only king and girlie to use that tactic!
You might also know Paul for his Drag Race recaps for Vulture, his parts in the Amy Schumer movie I Feel Pretty and the Lifetime movie Web of Lies, or for his other viral tweets, including…
no one:
COVID-19: https://t.co/44hjHuZFid
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 10, 2020
Don’t fight with Gen Z you can’t win. Once when I was teaching an SAT prep class, I told everyone to “quiet down” and one girl just said “hahah ok sweater!” (because I was wearing a sweater.) Every single one laughed at me….
— Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) June 14, 2020
And Paul’s tweet about remembering names was a big hit on Reddit, too, after a user shared it to the r/gay subreddit.
FYI, Kansas State University psychology professor Richard Harris told ScienceDaily in 2012 that your ability to remember names has less to do with your memory and more to do with your level of interest in the other person.
The best strategy for remembering names, Harris added, is to show more internet in the people you meet. OK, now that’s asking a lot.
SDR94103
sad commentary on the younger gay generation.
Heywood Jablowme
Unlike previous generations of comedians, he’s probably never done a college show. What if he went to a college and forgot someone’s pronouns?
Chrisk
Ah yes but then eventually you need to grow up and curb the ghetto language.
inbama
Never had a problem in New York where my friends, at least, had sit-down dinner parties with sparkling conversation. Retiring to the South, things are different. Here I was plunged into a social life where neighbors had a once-a-year catered affair for a hundred or more guests. With so many people to meet-and-greet, names become a challenge.
One of my new Southern friends told me not to feel bad as even he had name problems with fellow gay couples. “Of course, it’s easier with straight couples like Mary Lee and Bill,” he explained. “With us, you also have to remember which partner is which.”
white-queer-african
I understand the dilemma. Friends bring friends to a party at your house. You meet so many people in one night that in the morning you and hubby start trying to idenrify and name all the new folks you met the night before? You then bump into them in a restaurant, mall or even a walk on the promenade. For the love of my life, I go blank and remember the face but not the name. Must be old age?
LOL.LOL.LOL.
Man About Town
He left out “Hey, Boo!”
Derek Northcutt
Is that “wit” in the 21st century? where is Gore Vidal when you need him the most?
winemaker
Unbelievable to say the least! Since when did it become unfashionable to call people by their real names if you know them instead of some idiotic nickname that might come off as an insult. And on the other hand, if you don’t know their name, like someone you just met, ask them their name and the responder will usually introduce them self. Sadly this so called gay thing is endemic here in San Francisco, where the gay men think it’s ok to call people whatever they think’s appropriate and if the responder doesn’t acknowledge the salutation they’re called all kinds of disrespectful things.
njplr
Granted, I am 60, but in my day, we all called each other Mary. Or occasionally Kate or Flo…
THAT Steve
I’m terrible with names, nickname everyone, and now professor Richard Harris’ quote has me wrorried abut what that means.