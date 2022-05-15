Why gays never have to remember anyone’s name, according to this viral tweet

Forget those so-called memory hacks—we gays don’t need ‘em, as New York City-based comedian Paul McCallion recently explained on Twitter.

being gay is amazing… I’ve never had to learn anyone’s name. I “hey bestie” “hey king” and “hey girlie” my way through acquaintanceships of 10+ years. — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) March 29, 2022

So far, that tweet has more than 13,000 likes, so it’s clear Paul isn’t the only king and girlie to use that tactic!

You might also know Paul for his Drag Race recaps for Vulture, his parts in the Amy Schumer movie I Feel Pretty and the Lifetime movie Web of Lies, or for his other viral tweets, including…

Don’t fight with Gen Z you can’t win. Once when I was teaching an SAT prep class, I told everyone to “quiet down” and one girl just said “hahah ok sweater!” (because I was wearing a sweater.) Every single one laughed at me…. — Paul McCallion (@OrangePaulp) June 14, 2020

And Paul’s tweet about remembering names was a big hit on Reddit, too, after a user shared it to the r/gay subreddit.

FYI, Kansas State University psychology professor Richard Harris told ScienceDaily in 2012 that your ability to remember names has less to do with your memory and more to do with your level of interest in the other person.

The best strategy for remembering names, Harris added, is to show more internet in the people you meet. OK, now that’s asking a lot.