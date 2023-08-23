Gays share their dating “icks” in viral TikTok trend inspired by Ken™ from ‘Barbie’

His mattress is on the ground. There’s no hand soap in the bathroom. The Grindr notification goes off while you’re at dinner.

And the worst ick of all: he stares you in the eyes while playing “Push” by Matchbox Twenty on the acoustic guitar.

If there’s one thing Greta Gerwig’s Barbie showed us, it’s that whether you’re a Barbie or an Allan, we’ve all witnessed our fair share of dating “icks” from a Ken.

[me, in 15 years]



“ok, son. idc if you’re gay, straight, into sports, w/e.



just don’t be the guy who plays his acoustic guitar at parties” — jordan (@JordanUhl) April 10, 2017

In case you haven’t seen this summer’s supreme camp film (which crossed the $1 billion mark and is about to become the highest-grossing flick of the year), we’ll catch you up.

After taking over Barbieworld with the help of the patriarchy, all Ken (Ryan Gosling) wants Barbie (Margot Robbie) to do is sit and listen to him play “Push”… over and over again.

TBH, his over-the-top cover isn’t that bad either.

Listen.

While the majority of Barbie resonated with the gays and girlies, the concept of being subjected to a nonconsensual guitar performance especially hit home. (Thank goodness the Barbies never had to listen to any “Come to My Window” covers or worse: anything Lana Del Rey.)

It didn’t take long for both heteros and LGBTQ+ users to take over #BarbieTok with videos sharing the icks they’ve seen from Kens — and copping up to the moments they’ve been Kens themselves. (What do you mean a guy doesn’t want to hear synopses of all the gay podcasts we’ve listened to?!)

According to Urban Dictionary, an “ick” is defined as “something someone does that is an instant turn-off for you, making you instantly hate the idea of being with them romantically.”

And as our dear Queerty readers know, it doesn’t take many dates with LGBTQuties to realize the gay community is FULL of them. From lesbian faux pas to taking over your TV for YouTube music videos, these creators had us LOL-ing (and questioning our own choices).

“PUSH” play on some of our fave TikToks about Barbie and dating icks in the LGBTQ+ community below.

@mattissinglebtw Then we made out and he was like “i feel something so special with you” 🤔 ♬ Push – Ryan Gosling