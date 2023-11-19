Gays who met their partners offline & not on an app describe those meet-cutes

“In a church, surprisingly. And we’re both atheist. … My friends were still involved in church life and dragged me along to their current church for a youth group night. Surprisingly, almost the same thing happened to my husband that same night. It was truly love at first sight. We saw each other across the room, got together, and started nervously talking. We clicked so well and exchanged numbers. I still remember what he was wearing. We’ve been together since October 2004, and I still can’t believe it has been that long. I love that man.”

“He was subletting in my apartment for a while. I didn’t pay much attention to him at first because we were both very busy and I’m very introverted, haha. But then around the holidays, our other roommate left the city for a while. We decided to have a scary movie night because we realized we were both horror fans, and the rest is history! Hehe.”

“Tech boot camp, where he asked me out in front of, like, six strangers, and I was too busy eying the food. Dude had confidence.”

“I met my husband in the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus. He was young, and [in] the first concert. He had a solo, and he owned the stage at Davies Symphony Hall. I knew I wanted to know him at that point.”

“At the club I work at. He came for a night out clubbing with his friends, and he hit on me. I found him annoying at first, but here we are, a year later.”

“I worked at a hotel, and he did security for the business park where the hotel was located.”

“Mutual friend’s house. Stopped by my friend’s place to grab a jacket I had left from the night before. My future partner was standing in the living room, and I was head over heels immediately. I shook his hand and pulled him in for a half hug as I was saying goodbye. On the porch outside. I asked my friend to give my number to his friend. … I wasn’t even out of the parking lot before I got a text from my future partner. Turns out, he was head over heels for me. We’ve been together 5 years.”

“Outside a rave. I saw him walk by with a few of his friends, Not gonna lie, it was like a rom-com. I saw him walk by in slow motion, and something within my soul clicked. He was the most beautiful person I ever saw. I nudged my friend and told her I was going to marry him. We’ve been together for 12 years now. Married for two years.”

“His sister crushed on me but realized I’m gay, so she set me up with her brother and encouraged us to become roommates. Next year will mark 25 years he and I have been together, and his sister introduces me as family.”

“Met him in a BDSM club on Good Friday. It was the first kinky party for me and one of his first times leading a spanking session. We had one hell of a time and cuddled, kissed, and chatted the rest of the night.”