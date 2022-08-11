George Conway asks followers for Trump 2024 campaign slogans and they show no mercy

Kellyanne Conway‘s much better half George Conway has dialed up his Trump trolling to eleven since the FBI conducted a raid on Mar-a-Lago Monday as part of an investigation into the alleged mishandling of presidential records, including classified documents.

Here are just a few of his Tweets this week:

A belated Happy Mar-a-Lago Search and Seizure Day to all who celebrate! — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 9, 2022

Please retweet if your home or office wasn't searched today by the Federal Bureau of Investigation pursuant to a warrant issued by a federal judge upon a showing of probable cause. — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 8, 2022

EXCLUSIVE: Video taken this morning of federal agents arriving at Mar-a-Lago https://t.co/A6O78QTVyP pic.twitter.com/paime6b75k — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 9, 2022

Now the attorney has enlisted his followers for help coming up with potential slogans for Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, and Twitter did not disappoint.

Conway started things off with his own idea — “Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight” — referencing the number of times Trump invoked his Fifth Amendment rights against self-incrimination during a civil lawsuit deposition on Wednesday in New York.

Trying to think of a new, catchy slogan for Trump 2024. How about: Take the Fifth 440 Times and Fight? — George Conway? (@gtconway3d) August 11, 2022

While it’s not a slogan per se, George Takei responded:

45 pled 440 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 11, 2022

More comments quickly rolled in, like this play on former President Ronald Regan’s 1984 slogan, “It’s morning in America again.”

“It’s Suborning Again in America” — David Nelson (@dtnelson) August 11, 2022

Here are some of the other suggestions:

The Fifth! 250 % better than the 2nd! — herrschende Meinung 🌻 (@katzenkonig666) August 11, 2022

Make No Comment No Comment Again — Simon O’Gorman (@Sighmo2) August 11, 2022

Return to Abnormalcy https://t.co/VwITyc3wxQ — Orin Kerr (@OrinKerr) August 11, 2022

#Trump24Slogans

A torn up document in every pot. — Greg Joslyn (@GregJoslyn) August 11, 2022