George Santos: Gay Republican admits lies, slams journalists for “nitpicking”

Gay, Republican Congressman-elect Georga Santos has come clean. Well, clean-ish. He admits he told a bunch of whopping fibs on his résumé.
However, he also attacked the journalists who “nitpicked” him. He believes he’s still qualified to do his job as the newly-elected Representative for New York City’s 3rd district. It covers northern Long Island and northeast Queens.
Santos, 34, won his midterm election in November. He’s due to take office next week. However, just over a week ago, the New York Times ran an exposé on him. Its writers fact-checked claims on his résumé about his career and education. It also examined his claims about property ownership. Many of the facts failed to stack up.
Santos initially responded via a legal statement. It called the NY Times story a “shotgun blast of attacks” and an “attempt to smear” with “defamatory allegations.”
Just before the holidays, Santos posted a cryptic message promising to tell all after the holidays.
“To the people of #NY03 I have my story to tell and it will be told next week. I want to assure everyone that I will address your questions and that I remain committed to deliver the results I campaigned on; Public safety, Inflation, Education & more.”
Santos admits lies
Yesterday, Santos talked to the New York Post. He admitted he’d made up chunks of his résumé.
“My sins here are embellishing my résumé. I’m sorry,” Santos said. “I am not a criminal … This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
Santos said he never directly worked for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, as previously claimed. Saying so had been a “poor choice of words.” He says a company he worked for did business with the banking giants.
Santos previously stated he graduated from Baruch College in 2010. He now admits he did not graduate from anywhere.
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume,” he said. “I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”
The district Santos represents has a high Jewish population. On his campaign website, Santos said his mother was Jewish and his grandparents escaped the Nazis during World War II.
Santos, a Brazilian immigrant, now says this was another embellishment. He said he’s “clearly Catholic”. His grandmother told him stories when younger about being Jewish and converting to Catholicism.
“I never claimed to be Jewish,” Santos said. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was `Jew-ish.’”
Coming out as gay
Santos was an out and proud gay candidate during his run for office. He claims he came out a decade ago. He failed to mention he was previously married to a woman and they divorced in 2019.
“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff,” Santos said, adding that the relationship “got a little toxic.” “I’m very much gay,” he continued. “I’m OK with my sexuality. People change. I’m one of those people who change.”
Santos admitted he was taken to court around six years ago for non-payment of rent. He owed around $12,000 to a former landlord. He says he and his family were up to their eyeballs in debt due to his mom’s battle with cancer.
“We had issues paying rent at the time. It’s the vulnerability of being human. I am not embarrassed by it.”
His mom died on December 23, 2016.
Santos admits he never paid the arrears he was ordered to pay by a judge.
“We didn’t pay it off. I completely forgot about it.”
Claims about owning 13 properties are also a lie. Santos lives with his sister in Huntington but wants to find his own place.
Pesky, nitpicking journalists…
Besides talking to the Post, Santos also called a talk show on WABC to discuss the New York Times expose, reports the Daily Beast. Santos says he’d already planned to be “quiet anyway” for the past week as it was the sixth anniversary of his mom’s death. Now he was weighing his options.
“Well, the record is, I don’t know what my options are,” he said when asked if he was considering suing the NY Times.
Santos still claims some of the NY Times report was incorrect. He strongly denies he has any criminal convictions in Brazil.
“I’m gonna look through and see everything, and just like they nitpicked at me, now it’s gonna be my time to nitpick at both journalists who made it their mission to slander me across this country and across the world, and let’s see what happens at the end,” Santos said. “But the one thing is, I will be sworn in, I will take office, I will be able to be an effective member of the legislator [sic.] in the soon-to-be 118th Congress…”
However, many are now calling for him to resign or for further investigations.
BREAKING: George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption.
The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
— Ritchie Torres (@RitchieTorres) December 27, 2022
GOP Congressman-elect George Santos, who has now admitted his whopping lies, should resign. If he does not, then @GOPLeader should call for a vote to expel @Santos4Congress. https://t.co/WutPzhaTEX
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) December 27, 2022
George Santos should resign as Congressman-elect. If he refuses, Congress should expel him. He should also be investigated by authorities.
Just about every aspect of his life appears to be a lie. We’ve seen people fudge their resume but this is total fabrication. https://t.co/HJ1cCzy72s
— Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) December 27, 2022
George Santos is a gift to the Democrats. Even if they can’t get him to resign, they’ll spend the next two years chipping away at House Republicans in vulnerable districts over their refusal to condemn or expel him. The Santos scandal could net the Democrats 3-5 seats in 2024.
— Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) December 22, 2022
Seriously, George Santos claims he never said he was Jewish but rather that that he “was Jew-ish.”
This is ludicrous and offensive — and also the lamest attempt to get out of a lie that I think I’ve seen.
He must step down.
— Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) December 27, 2022
I’m not saying that George Santos and Kari Lake are the same person but it would explain EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/Y9KfLQy1O6
— Paul Rudnick (@PaulRudnickNY) December 23, 2022
cuteguy
This man is hiding behind his gay card to deflect from his outright lies. He’s a danger to us all in the lgtbq community. Not as bad but in the same category of Kevin Spacey who also threw out bud gay card when he was exposed, albeit for different reasons. But like Wanda Sykes stated about Spacey, we don’t what you in the gay club. We should all feel the same about Santos, and on top of that he’s a member of the GQP party, he needs to be exiled
RIGay
He is 100% Republican. He lied his way into office and will lie his way to stay there.
How about starting a RECALL PETITION to get him OUT.
Brian
Republicans are the new majority, and so they get to decide. Nothing will happen. They like him.
rover4x
eww, another maga liar! he is fired.
shva08
Not surprising. Someone needed to replace Madison Cawthorn.
Dijonaise
He’s got Lady-Face. Missy Graham is going to be so jealous over his beautiful face fillers!
Brian
“Embellishment” would be claiming a 4.0 GPA when you actually got a 3.8. This man has done far worse than “embellishment.”
This man does not belong in Congress or in any other job at all.
JClark
I think we’ve all met gay men with this personality type over the years — completely full of themselves and their fabricated fabulousness. I give them a hard pass to avoid wasting time and energy on their sad attempts to impress by overcompensation and outright lies, but I think others are taken in by the act. I always feel a bit sorry for them and wonder what trauma caused their self-identity issues. I think it’s a side effect of being closeted for some people. They’re harmless enough and sometimes entertaining at gay bars, but they don’t belong in Congress.
KerryB
Perhaps they should demand a DNA test, he just might be DJT’s illegitimate child.
Fahd
What’s wrong with the media and the campaign organization of his Democratic opponent that these large-scale fabrications (not talking about his face) didn’t come to light until after the election? No wonder the democrats lost the seat, if they can let an opponent get away with a con job like this. Sad!
Could the House become more of a joke?
bachy
Here’s hoping New York City’s 3rd district (northern Long Island and northeast Queens) will manage to oust this fraud. Imagine having a flat-out liar representing you in Congress!
Almost as bad as being an American citizen from 2017 – 2021!
bankruptmenow@yahoo.com
Google Joe Biden’s lies about law school…plagiarism…most recently saying he gave a Purple Heart to a relative when he was VP… all lies. Why doesn’t Queerty at least be honest about Democrats if they are going to attack every Republican who lies
JPB
Let me correct that last line for you…every Republican lies.
DBMC
You need better sources.
JPB
He’s a liar and a fake. He’s a perfect fit for today’s GOP.