George Takei, 86, would like to have a word about Joe Biden’s age

As we hurtle toward 2024, many pundits have commented on Joe Biden’s age. He turns 81 next month. Some, on have suggested he’s too old to run again for president.
That said, his main rival at the moment appears to be former President Donald Trump. Aged 77, he’s not that far behind Biden.
One person to weigh in with his opinion is 86-year-old Star Trek legend George Takei.
“Whenever the media want to talk about Biden’s age, remember that I am more than six years older than that kid, and both of us could run circles around the Orange Guy,” he tweeted.
“Oh, and Biden’s never been charged with a felony, let alone 91 of them. Just saying.”
Whenever the media want to talk about Biden’s age, remember that I am more than six years older than that kid, and both of us could run circles around the Orange Guy.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2023
Oh, and Biden’s never been charged with a felony, let alone 91 of them. Just saying.
His tweet has quickly racked up over 25K likes, suggesting many agreed with its sentiment. However, his praise for Biden and the dig at Trump quickly rattled the MAGA hive. Many of the 4,000+ comments disagreed with his comment.
It’s hard to get charged when everything is corrupt in your favor.— RG | Prognostic (@ProgEffect) September 28, 2023
He cant run circles.. he cant even walk without falling around— KICK | ☈ogueCmdr | 🇺🇸 (US) (@RogueCmdr) September 28, 2023
To be fair it’s pretty easy to avoid catching felony charges when the DOJ works for you— wcsmythe.eth (@w0rdsmythe) September 28, 2023
Biden has a staffer who’s whole job is “don’t-let-him-trip.”— Scott Mason (@hypnoksa) September 27, 2023
His mental issues AND his physical health are serious problems, but nothing compared to his Biden Family Corruption.
Concerns around Biden’s age
Takei himself remains remarkably active for a person of his age. He recently took his acclaimed show, Allegiance, based on his experiences in an internment camp during World War II, to London. He’s also reliably sharp in interviews.
However, he’s right about the chatter around Biden’s age. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 73% of voters had concerns over the President’s advancing years. They said a statement that Biden “is too old to run for president” described him “very” or “somewhat well.”
A CNN poll from early September found a similar result. It said 73% of all voters were “seriously concerned” over Biden’s physical and mental competence. This included 56% of Democratic voters included in the survey. 60% of Democratic voters also expressed concerns over Biden’s ability to win re-election if he secures the Democratic nomination.
Biden has acknowledged the comments over his age. During a recent Labor Day event in Philadelphia, he said, “I’ll tell you what, someone said you know, that Biden he’s getting old, man. The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it with your help.”
Related:
George Takei slams Ted Cruz’s “praying” response to Texas mall shooting
Ted Cruz savaged online.
George Takei takes down Joe Manchin with one tweet
The gay actor has no time for Manchin’s opposition to the Build Back Better bill.
8 Comments
dbmcvey
I would vote for Biden or George Takei over any of the Republican candidates.
jackmister
Jabba the tRump is hardly any better fit than Joe, mentally or physically.
Fahd
Biden´s age becomes irrelevant when he´s put up against the Count of Monte Crisco (really senile), and repugnicans themselves won´t even vote as a majority for any of that group of lightweights that pretended to debate last night on Fox Business (ha).
And as for George Takei, he´s just terrific – I love Allegiance and his success with the endeavor, and may he tweet or x for many years to come.
FreddieW
I wouldn’t vote for George any more than I would vote for Joe or Donald. But at least he hasn’t tried to star in a Star Trek series like Patrick Stewart, who has aged beyond his ability to act well.
Sheppard87
Unless something major happens (illness or Trump being arrested or whatever), it seems pretty likely that Biden and Trump will face off in 2024. Biden is no where near by top choice and I don’t think he should run, but the other option would be letting a Republican win so I’m going to vote for Biden. One party has it in their platform to reverse marriage equality, to restrict education, to harm queer kids, and to deregulate a bunch of crap.
So, I guess my question for you is if you won’t vote for Biden or Trump, what are you going to do?
FreddieW
I’m still hoping that by some miracle, the choice will be better than Trump vs Biden. But if not, I will do what I did in 2020 and vote Libertarian or for some other 3rd party candidate.
ShaverC
Is George claiming that because he’s older than Biden, and he allegedly has his faculties in order, that Biden can’t possibly be suffering from dementia? There need to be age limits in politics, this is getting ridiculous.
FreddieW
Agree completely.