George Takei, 86, would like to have a word about Joe Biden’s age

Joe Biden and George Takei (Photos: Shutterstock)

As we hurtle toward 2024, many pundits have commented on Joe Biden’s age. He turns 81 next month. Some, on have suggested he’s too old to run again for president.

That said, his main rival at the moment appears to be former President Donald Trump. Aged 77, he’s not that far behind Biden.

One person to weigh in with his opinion is 86-year-old Star Trek legend George Takei.

“Whenever the media want to talk about Biden’s age, remember that I am more than six years older than that kid, and both of us could run circles around the Orange Guy,” he tweeted.

“Oh, and Biden’s never been charged with a felony, let alone 91 of them. Just saying.”

Whenever the media want to talk about Biden’s age, remember that I am more than six years older than that kid, and both of us could run circles around the Orange Guy.



Oh, and Biden’s never been charged with a felony, let alone 91 of them. Just saying. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 27, 2023

His tweet has quickly racked up over 25K likes, suggesting many agreed with its sentiment. However, his praise for Biden and the dig at Trump quickly rattled the MAGA hive. Many of the 4,000+ comments disagreed with his comment.

It’s hard to get charged when everything is corrupt in your favor. — RG | Prognostic (@ProgEffect) September 28, 2023

He cant run circles.. he cant even walk without falling around — KICK | ☈ogueCmdr | 🇺🇸 (US) (@RogueCmdr) September 28, 2023

To be fair it’s pretty easy to avoid catching felony charges when the DOJ works for you — wcsmythe.eth (@w0rdsmythe) September 28, 2023

Biden has a staffer who’s whole job is “don’t-let-him-trip.”



His mental issues AND his physical health are serious problems, but nothing compared to his Biden Family Corruption. — Scott Mason (@hypnoksa) September 27, 2023

Concerns around Biden’s age

Takei himself remains remarkably active for a person of his age. He recently took his acclaimed show, Allegiance, based on his experiences in an internment camp during World War II, to London. He’s also reliably sharp in interviews.

However, he’s right about the chatter around Biden’s age. A recent Wall Street Journal poll found that 73% of voters had concerns over the President’s advancing years. They said a statement that Biden “is too old to run for president” described him “very” or “somewhat well.”

A CNN poll from early September found a similar result. It said 73% of all voters were “seriously concerned” over Biden’s physical and mental competence. This included 56% of Democratic voters included in the survey. 60% of Democratic voters also expressed concerns over Biden’s ability to win re-election if he secures the Democratic nomination.

Biden has acknowledged the comments over his age. During a recent Labor Day event in Philadelphia, he said, “I’ll tell you what, someone said you know, that Biden he’s getting old, man. The only thing that comes with age is a little bit of wisdom. I’ve been doing this longer than anybody, and guess what? I’m going to continue to do it with your help.”