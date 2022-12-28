‘Glass Onion’ director says there’s one thing he’s unhappy with about the movie

Rian Johnson, director of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, says one thing about the sequel “pissed” him off.

Johnson says he sees the movie very much as a stand-alone offering and wanted to just call it Glass Onion. He presumably faced pressured to add ‘A Knives Out Mystery’ to the official title.

Knives Out, starring Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc, proved a big, whodunnit hit in 2019. Netflix paid around $ 450 million to secure two sequel movies. Johnson told The Atlantic each can be viewed alone without seeing the others.

“I’ve tried hard to make them self-contained,” Johnson said. “Honestly, I’m pissed off that we have A Knives Out Mystery in the title. You know? I want it to just be called Glass Onion. I get it, and I want everyone who liked the first movie to know this is next in the series, but also, the whole appeal to me is it’s a new novel off the shelf every time. But there’s a gravity of a thousand suns toward serialized storytelling.”

How Has ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ performed?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiered on Netflix on December 23. The streamer, unusually, allowed it to play for a week in theaters back in November to help generate publicity and satisfy fans who demanded to see it on the big screen.

Craig reprises the role of Benoit Blanc. In this movie, audiences see him sharing his home with another man, played by Hugh Grant. Rian Johnson confirmed earlier in the year, during a Q&A after a film festival screening, that Blanc is queer.

Although you don’t see Craig and Grant on screen together at the same time, the director said he purposefully didn’t want to make a big thing about Blanc’s sexuality. He just wanted to present it in an unsensational, everyday fashion.

The movie has met with an overwhelmingly favorable reaction. It currently scores 93% with both critics and audiences on the aggregate review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix has said Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has racked up 82.1 million viewing hours in the week of 19-25 December. This put it in the number one most-watched slot on the streamer, even though it was only available for three of those days.

Johnson says he’s already started working on writing a third movie.

