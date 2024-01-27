instastuds

Glen Powell’s birthday suit, Chris Salvatore’s collab, & Shawn Mendes showing off

By

This week Gus Kenworthy toured his bedroom on MTV’s Cribs, Luke Evans’ arm tattoo sent the internet spiraling, and Russell Tovey discussed a possible Looking reboot. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Glen Powell sang a song.

Ian Paget was late for a good reason.

Matt Lister ordered a drink.

Horacio Gutierrez Jr. got wet.

Mark Mackillop had a peek.

Chris Salvatore filmed a collab.

Diplo landed in Nairobi.

Chris Stanley wore animal prints.

Virgo Vonnie stayed home.

Jack Laugher made a friend.

Shawn Mendes showed off.

Jake Gyllenhaal got rough.

Matthew Camp worked from home.

Tyler Cameron stayed outside.

Piero Martínez took a dip.

Taylor Bennett turned 28.

Maluma got some sun.

Elliott Norris got messy.

Tyreece took a selfie.

Luke Truong showed off a new Speedo.

And Gustavo Correa checked in from the beach.

Related:

WATCH: Jake Gyllenhaal gets in shirtless brawls, trains Lukas Gage in ‘Road House’ trailer… & the director is boycotting?!

Check out the trailer for ‘Road House’ with Jake Gyllenhaal and Lukas Gage.

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated