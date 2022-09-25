Gogo boys and power ballads, Andy Cohen on the train, & Shawn Mendes in public

Watch Hilary Duff recreate that iconic pro-gay PSA, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Andy Cohen wore slides on the subway.
@yaniianbandia OFC THIS IS REGULAR 8AM NYC SHYT 😭 I WISH YALL SAW HOW IT STARTED @andycohen 💀 #fyp #fypシ #nyc #timesquare #realhousewives #realhousewivesoftiktok ♬ original sound – Spiritualnailz✨
Security escorted Penelopy Jean out of the stadium.
@penelopyjean The moment when security realized I was not Lady Gaga 😅🤣 #Gaga #LadyGaga #ChromaticaBall ♬ som original – Penelopy Jean
RuPaul hyped the cast of A Strange Loop.
@strangeloopbway “I’m so proud to have a seat in that audience. Thank you for that” -@RuPaul #strangeloopbway #rupaul #broadway #musicals #musicaltheatre #dragrace #rupaulsdragrace ♬ original sound – A Strange Loop
Gogo boys danced to ballads.
@cazwellGogo boys dance with emotion.
Shawn Mendes held someone’s phone.
@adamsevani♬ original sound – Adam Sevani
Samuel Sacal woke up in paradise.
@samsacfit Another day in paradise #miami ♬ Beat Goes On Campbell edit – Campbell
The NFL catered to gays.
@cjwillging Yes hunni, snatch that touchdown 💅🏼 #gay #lgbt #football #fyp #chubbiesshorts #spooktember ♬ original sound – The Regulators
A gay football fan addressed Qatar.
@prideletics #duet with @openlynews Yes, yes, YES. #gaysports #gayrights #footballisforeveryone #gaysoccer #gay #lgbtqrights #lgbtrights ♬ original sound – Openly
Pup Amp got ready for Folsom.
@pupamp Slinging into Folsom weekend like… #fyp #Daddy #leather #k#k ♬ A Thousand Miles (Instrumental Playback) – Professional Piano
And Morgan McMichaels interviewed a child.
@jer_yaz_smokey Thank you @MORGAN MCMICHAELS for making my nephew feel special for his first time at drag brunch ! #hamburgermarys #hamburgermarysontario #dragbrunch #sissythatwalk #alexismateo #rpdr #morganmcmichaels #wearewhoweare #loveyourself #iiswhoiis @elizabeth_m1369 ♬ original sound – Yazzybabyyy
One Comment
bachy
Cazwell’s Go-go boys dance with emotion
SO funny, especially if you’re familiar with his oeuvre.
We need more Cazwell!!!
Shawn Mendes
I felt sympathetic. Dude can’t even relax with an AM cuppa but for the parade of nutjobs begging for attention. Were I that famous, I’d be the bitch flinging phones into traffic.