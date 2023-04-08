thank you

Golden Con invited everyone they knew to celebrate ‘The Golden Girls’ and it was a big gay ol’ party

a light-up sign at Golden Con 2023 saying "Thank you for being a friend"

Golden Con, the world’s premier convention for fans of The Golden Girls was back in Chicago for its second year.

Following a successful 2022 event at Navy Pier in Chicago, this year’s conference kick-started on Friday, March 31, and concluded on Sunday, April 2, 2023, and was hosted at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.

For three days, fans celebrated the legacy and spirit of The Golden Girls with special guests, activities, and exclusive merchandise.

Golden Con’s special guests included actors, writers, and family members

With the passing of Betty White in 2021, all of the main Golden Girls cast members – Bea Arthur, Rue McClanahan, and Estelle Getty – have now left us. But their legacy of love, laughter, and LGBTQ+ advocacy lives on through this annual celebration.

One of our favorite sessions was “Rue’s Wish: The life and wishes of Rue” as told by the late star’s only sister Dr. Melinda McClanahan. During the presentation, Melinda shared many family photos, handwritten notes, and memories of her and Rue. She even showed off a quilt she made from a collection of Rue’s shoulder pads:

Dr. Melinda McClanahan shows of a quilt made of her sister Rue's shoulder pads

We also heard from the actors and actresses who played Rebecca Devereaux, Carol Weston, and Sven during a panel entitiled “Golden Gabfest with Shawn Schepps, Dinah Manoff, Stan Zimmerman, and Doug Cox.”

Shawn Schepps, Dinah Manoff, Stan Zimmerman, and Doug Cox at Golden Con

Bea Arthur’s personal assistant Dan Watt even spilled the tea on how Bea never really talked about the show when she wasn’t on set, the sustained relationships she had with the other girls after the show ended, as well as her disdain for shoes. Who knew?!

Contests, impersonations, drag queens & Golden Gays

The conference also featured a Golden Girls themed costume contest; a series of trivia competitions that tested fans on their knowledge of the show; a live podcast recording of Out on the Lanai with Sadie Pines and Kerri Doherty; and a Mother of Solid Gold Dancer Disco hosted by the Golden Gays.

Here are some of our favorite looks that were served by super-fans and hosts of the show:

Sophia and Blanche

two people in golden girls costumes at golden con portraying sophia and blanche

King George Prophylactics

three people at golden con portraying king george prophylactics

A life-sized Fifi the Therapy Monkey and Stan

a person portraying fifi the therapy monkey from the golden girls with a blow-up doll of stan

Sunshine Cadets

three people in golden girls costumes portraying sunshine cadets

Freida Claxton and the oak tree

two people dressed as Freida Claxton and an oak tree

Sadie Pines as Mrs. Haha

sadie pines at golden con dressed as mrs haha

The Golden Gays as the Golden Girls

the golden gays dressed as their signature golden girls characters at golden con 2023

Until the next Golden Con!

Golden Con really turned up for a second time and we loved to see all The Golden Girls fandom on display. The panels were amazing and the excitement was electric. We can’t wait to see what Golden Con has in store for next time!

