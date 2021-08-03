GOP candidate Josh Mandel just mocked a queer teenager on Twitter because of course he did

Republican candidate Josh Mandel has reached the point in his campaign where he has begun personally attacking teenagers to score political points.

TikToker @fleshlythings (formerly @themthembian) regularly posts videos about topics that are important to them, including de-stigmatizing mental illness, autism awareness, and queer issues, as well as documenting their journey with a chronic illness.

Earlier today, Mandel tweeted a video the 18-year-old that was first uploaded to TikTok last November. In it, they talk about pronouns and say that, if you’re not comfortable using another person’s pronouns, “Don’t interact with them and just shut up about it!”

Unfortunately, Mandel didn’t listen to that sound advice. Because rather than just shut up about it, he chose to tweet the video along with the caption: “This is what liberals want to teach our kids.”

This is what liberals want to teach our kids. pic.twitter.com/gr7pxcThdF — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 3, 2021

To be clear: Here we have a 43-year-old man running to be a U.S. Senator using his social media platform to mock an 18-year-old for talking about queer issues.

This isn’t the first time Mandel has gone after nonbinary people on Twitter. He’s been on a bit of a tear recently, tweeting all sorts of nonsense about gender identity, pronouns, and his own personal definition of “science.”

Stop the insanity. There are only 2 genders. Boys ?????

Girls ?????https://t.co/5fur06fZwo — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 25, 2021

If they were so good at “science” they would know the difference between a boy and a girl.@JennaEllisEsq absolutely correct: We don’t have to comply. https://t.co/Afpa3HPV9X — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) August 2, 2021

There are only 2 genders. Science. — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 24, 2021

I just saw they/them in someone’s bio. What in the world does that mean? — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) July 21, 2021

Here’s how people are responding to Mandel attacking a teenager…

“If you dont like it just dont interact with them” pic.twitter.com/JdlYlL31BV — Saitarded (@RUShibbinMe) August 3, 2021

What do you want to teach them besides xenophobia, misogyny and bigotry? — Sho’Nuff (@ShoNuff0385) August 3, 2021

Mandel’s plan to run as the most mentally unstable senate candidate continues. — Kathi Domalski (@katdomalski) August 3, 2021

Oh no, so scary. Children learning things. Let me get the fainting couch. 🙄 — Tricky Nick (@279_nick) August 3, 2021

And this is what you want to teach our kids pic.twitter.com/ndGvYKrzCj — Secular Democrats of Ohio (@DemsOhio) August 3, 2021

Better than teaching them to be white supremacist insurrectionists — Glenn Frese (@GlennFrese) August 3, 2021

This is false and you know it. You are just trying to rev people up with your ENDLESS culture wars, which is basically the only strategy the GOP has. You are such a loser, truly. Be better. — Jessica (@jzjd0) August 3, 2021

Have you ever once posted your vision for Ohio or is it all just culture war bullshit like this? — Ray (@SRS1428) August 3, 2021

More of your sick obsession with kids. It’s creepy, bub. Get help. — JenYoung (@readreadready) August 3, 2021

Better to have a guy living in his mom’s basement while living a cosplay conservative fantasy overturn our democracy right Sport? pic.twitter.com/droM56IbIm — Mary B. Mtv (@jimandmary96) August 3, 2021

