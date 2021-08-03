bigot

GOP candidate Josh Mandel just mocked a queer teenager on Twitter because of course he did

By

Republican candidate Josh Mandel has reached the point in his campaign where he has begun personally attacking teenagers to score political points.

TikToker @fleshlythings (formerly @themthembian) regularly posts videos about topics that are important to them, including de-stigmatizing mental illness, autism awareness, and queer issues, as well as documenting their journey with a chronic illness.

Earlier today, Mandel tweeted a video the 18-year-old that was first uploaded to TikTok last November. In it, they talk about pronouns and say that, if you’re not comfortable using another person’s pronouns, “Don’t interact with them and just shut up about it!”

Unfortunately, Mandel didn’t listen to that sound advice. Because rather than just shut up about it, he chose to tweet the video along with the caption: “This is what liberals want to teach our kids.”

To be clear: Here we have a 43-year-old man running to be a U.S. Senator using his social media platform to mock an 18-year-old for talking about queer issues.

This isn’t the first time Mandel has gone after nonbinary people on Twitter. He’s been on a bit of a tear recently, tweeting all sorts of nonsense about gender identity, pronouns, and his own personal definition of “science.”

Here’s how people are responding to Mandel attacking a teenager…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.