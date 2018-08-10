GQ gets draggggged over this tweet about swimsuits for guys with “stockier builds”

GQ got dragged on Twitter this week over a misguided tweet about stocky dudes.
It all started when the men’s magazine tweeted this photo about swim trunks designed for guys with “stockier builds”:
7 swim shorts made to show off stockier builds https://t.co/YIJlhcipNA pic.twitter.com/f0o6aSLM1o
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 8, 2018
Hmmm.
The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “stocky” as “compact, sturdy, and relatively thick in build”.
It didn’t take long for people to notice that none of the models in the article’s featured image actually fit that definition.
Well done GQ, that picture is a perfect representation of “stocky”
— Glenn Dunks (@glenndunks) August 9, 2018
— Ira (@ira) August 9, 2018
it’s a stock photo Ira! Thus the men depicted are stocky.
— strong femme lead (@MikelleStreet) August 9, 2018
Boys, I give you their depiction of ‘morbid obesity’: pic.twitter.com/xhfQGGeSXK
— Andrew Knight (@mrandrewdknight) August 9, 2018
LET ME SEE THE BEEFY BOYS
— pretty saro (@spindlypete) August 10, 2018
Me, looking for the stockier builds in this photo… pic.twitter.com/V20juvZi23
— Cørebéar (@thealmostbear) August 9, 2018
…That word. I do not think it means what you think it means.
— Nicholas Verso (@NickVerso) August 9, 2018
— Hispanic Pixie Dream Girl (@mathewrodriguez) August 9, 2018
Da fuck is this shit
— jonny (@jonny_is_good) August 9, 2018
— Elonious Munsk (@nogoldenapples) August 9, 2018
After realizing its error, GQ posted a follow up tweet, owning the mistake and saying it had swapped out the image.
We appreciate everyone who rightfully dragged us for the choice of photo here. Our bad. The image has been swapped. https://t.co/RuLNq8OpUB
— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 9, 2018
Instead of a photo of five musclebound dudes in swim trunks, the new featured image just shows the swimsuits with no actual bodies in them:
Unfortunately, this didn’t seem to appease anyone.
…. to a photo without anyone in it?
— iain ??????????? (@maccoinnich) August 10, 2018
— Matt Porter (@mattyports) August 10, 2018
You’d rather run an image of empty shorts than a model without a six-pack?
— Jakob Vala (@jakobvala) August 10, 2018
Hey @GQMagazine, the men of @GothamRugby love modeling swim suits. We have a variety of wonderful bodies on the team! Maybe we can help fix this photo faux pas? #summer #swimwear pic.twitter.com/qFo2H5RAcW
— David Clarke (@WriterClarke) August 10, 2018
The image has been swapped…for shorts without people. Heaven forbid we see an actual stocky model!
— John Kromer (@kromerjd) August 9, 2018
Better luck next time, GQ.
34 Comments
Lance Mullholland
Another attempt to peddle pefection. In Texas, we say ” don’t piss on my boots – then tell me it’s rainin’ ”
My bullshit detector is just as strong as my gaydar…
MatthewHall
we do?
BGinBigD
You tell ‘em, sister!
driftranger
As if they will post any photos of normal guys with fuzzy chests and only a 1 pack. Let’s be real. Even the majority of gays prefer skinny twinks over real guys next door types.
mujerado
Stocky guys needn’t be any more concerned with what others think of their apparel than svelte models. Beach and swimwear is for freedom of movement and comfort. If you don’t want to see regular guys in shorts, don’t look.
shakes_head
The vast majority of gay men aren’t twinks, so I’m not sure where this imaginary majority comes from…
billystorm
yeah – it’s a shame – when you’re about 30 or under, all you want is a ‘twink’.
around 40 ya realize those days of gettin a ‘twink’ without payin for it, aint gonna happen very easily.
and then – 50 appears, and ya have a really hard time gettin ANYBODY.
and OH SHIT – 60? LOL
and see – what becomes a problem at 60 and above is;
no 60 year old wants a 60 year old.
so – ya just learn to settle in for the alone-time – for the rest of your life…
Kangol
@billystorm, I never wanted a twink even when I was one.
OTOH, I know 50 and 60 year old guys who find boyfriends. They aren’t rich. But they are involved with organizations or groups that bring together guys with shared interests. Some are into church, some sports, some leather, some politics, etc. It’s possible, but they aren’t seeking twinks and they are open to guys their own age (or close enough).
Dashing Partycrasher
I especially love the reply about stock photo = stocky. LOL
On a related note: why are leopard prints (or tiger, or zebra, etc.) always seem to be given to darker-skinned models? Am I wrong about detecting some subtle, racist stereotyping there?
Dashing Partycrasher
self-edit on above comment: “why do” not “why are”
ShowMeGuy
If a person searches hard enough, they will manufacture subtle, racist stereotyping in damn near everything.
Paco
So apparently the person that was in charge of that suffers from an extreme case of body dysmorphic disorder if they think very fit and skinny guys are “stocky”.
I’m amazed that they chose to show no models at all rather than doing a quick shoot with actual stocky men, after getting called out.
Andres Vasquez
If they want to talk about High-Quality Swimwear and also made for stocky, none of the swimsuits they promoted are even close to supporting stocky people. They should visit ESTEVEZ for example.
http://www.estevezusa.com
http://www.facebook.com/estevezusa
SnakeyJ
OMG. Why does everyone get triggered by every… little…. thing?
RoughRugger
OMG. Why does everyone think that anytime someone calls something out or says something’s stupid, they’re “triggered”?
Kangol
Actually, “everyone” doesn’t get “triggered” by “every… little…. thing,” different people call out different things, news and infotainment sites report on these sometimes in aggregate, and it gives the impression that “everyone” is always outraged, when the reality is that only small portion of us out here are focused on any issue at any given time.
Zambos271
They are not “triggered” they were dragging them. As GQ said, they were dragged for their stupid photo. People on the internet, in this case, find idiotic things and make fun of them. It’s funny.
[email protected]
Yep… just cancelled my GQ subscription!! Very SHADY GQ!!!
vimanarama
Someone should have tweeted the dancing bears from the Yarness website
lather
I clicked for the stocky guys! I want stocky guys. More stocky guys. Please.
ldweisberg
Dang – I wish I was GQ Stocky!
HMFan
Everyone needs to bring it down about 3 notches. We’re human; mistakes get made. Don’t crucify someone or something immediately; find out what the situation was and any motivation behind it. If you discover there’s a culture-wide conspiracy to shame stocky guys by substituting photos of slim fit guys, THEN go bats#!t crazy. Not everything is a plot.
Johnny5
Agreed
Johnny5
As a stocky man myself that managed to lose 100lbs after a humiliating grindr experience I can understand but some people are just too quick to jump on the criticism wagon. It sounds like it was an honest mistake. Let’s just breath and take a chill pill here.
Mick406
Johnny5 . . . I watched your video and it is obvious you are a very kind-hearted human being and I congratulate you on the weight loss! I’m desperately trying to lose 50 to 75 pounds and man is it a struggle. I went to that site below your video, as you suggested, and while it sounded exciting, I’m afraid it won’t work for me. I’ve tried things like that before but had little success. It’s my fault, though. It takes too much effort. I did real good one time counting carbs and walking. Lost 30 pounds and then gained it all back over the winter.
If you have just ONE thing you could advise that is a major game changer, would you please let me know? Maybe I could concentrate on that and it would give me a boost to do even more beneficial things. Wish we could private PM on here, but I don’t know how. Are you still in the Filopines?
tobelaughing2
There probably not a lot of “stocky” models on GQ speed dial cause aren’t that many out there! Why have models when the clothing is not available in their sizes?
That’s why I started a Facebook page “Sexy, sensual clothing for plus size men” Check it out and take my short survey!
Plus size and/or “stocky” guys are sorely under represented in both the clothing (especially underwear and swimwear) and modelling worlds. I. Want to change all that. There is no reason why big guys can’t be models in clothing that fits their body type. Even bodybuilders have problems getting clothes that fit other than underwear, swimwear and posing straps.
Time for change and it’s coming!
Brian
That rugby team!! Hellllll yesssssssss!!!!
GayEGO
I could use a few more man butt pictures!
mz.sam
LOL…silly fickled critics! Studies have shown women have voiced image advertising choice of models for over 40 years. The long-term results showed majority average women consumer still preferred looking at clothing with slender models enhancing the fashion rather than large, frumpy models. End of discussion, guys.
heckles202
Uh, no, you don’t get to end the discussion unilaterally and tyrannically, hunty! If you’re going to promote clothes for bigger people, logic dictates that you use bigger models, so your point is irrelevant. Imagine a black hair care product using a white model on their box? It would be nonsensical and asinine, right?
nitejonboy
If that’s stocky then I must be morbidly obese.
misterjack
Mmmmmmm! I’ll take the rugby team, please.
Andres Vasquez
In that case I recommend OUTFAIR.com They have the best designers, you dont find their designs in other stores, is free shipping and now they are open at the new Axel Beach Hotel Miami Beach.

From thongs, bikinis to square cut, swim shorts, tank tops. Everything.
From thongs, bikinis to square cut, swim shorts, tank tops. Everything.
