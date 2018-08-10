GQ gets draggggged over this tweet about swimsuits for guys with “stockier builds”

GQ got dragged on Twitter this week over a misguided tweet about stocky dudes.

It all started when the men’s magazine tweeted this photo about swim trunks designed for guys with “stockier builds”:

7 swim shorts made to show off stockier builds https://t.co/YIJlhcipNA pic.twitter.com/f0o6aSLM1o — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 8, 2018

Hmmm.

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines “stocky” as “compact, sturdy, and relatively thick in build”.

It didn’t take long for people to notice that none of the models in the article’s featured image actually fit that definition.

Well done GQ, that picture is a perfect representation of “stocky” — Glenn Dunks (@glenndunks) August 9, 2018

it’s a stock photo Ira! Thus the men depicted are stocky. — strong femme lead (@MikelleStreet) August 9, 2018

Boys, I give you their depiction of ‘morbid obesity’: pic.twitter.com/xhfQGGeSXK — Andrew Knight (@mrandrewdknight) August 9, 2018

LET ME SEE THE BEEFY BOYS — pretty saro (@spindlypete) August 10, 2018

Me, looking for the stockier builds in this photo… pic.twitter.com/V20juvZi23 — Cørebéar (@thealmostbear) August 9, 2018

…That word. I do not think it means what you think it means. — Nicholas Verso (@NickVerso) August 9, 2018

Da fuck is this shit — jonny (@jonny_is_good) August 9, 2018

After realizing its error, GQ posted a follow up tweet, owning the mistake and saying it had swapped out the image.

We appreciate everyone who rightfully dragged us for the choice of photo here. Our bad. The image has been swapped. https://t.co/RuLNq8OpUB — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) August 9, 2018

Instead of a photo of five musclebound dudes in swim trunks, the new featured image just shows the swimsuits with no actual bodies in them:

Unfortunately, this didn’t seem to appease anyone.

…. to a photo without anyone in it? — iain ??????????? (@maccoinnich) August 10, 2018

You’d rather run an image of empty shorts than a model without a six-pack? — Jakob Vala (@jakobvala) August 10, 2018

Hey @GQMagazine, the men of @GothamRugby love modeling swim suits. We have a variety of wonderful bodies on the team! Maybe we can help fix this photo faux pas? #summer #swimwear pic.twitter.com/qFo2H5RAcW — David Clarke (@WriterClarke) August 10, 2018

The image has been swapped…for shorts without people. Heaven forbid we see an actual stocky model! — John Kromer (@kromerjd) August 9, 2018

Better luck next time, GQ.