Guess which disgraced, gay, ex-lawmaker Lauren Boebert is now turning to for help

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for re-election received a jolt of urgency yesterday following the unexpected announcement from fellow Rep. Ken Buck that he’s stepping down next week.

Boebert represents Colorado’s 3rd District. However, facing a tough fight to get re-elected there, she announced in December her plans to switch to District 4. Represented by Ken Buck, observers regard the 4th District as a safer GOP seat.

Buck had announced his plan to step down at the end of his term. However, he yesterday shocked the House by announcing he was quitting next week. Even Speaker Mike Johnson appeared “surprised“. It further narrows an already slim Republican majority.

Talking to CNN about his decision, Buck, 65, said, “It is the worst year of the nine years and three months that I’ve been in Congress. And having talked to former members, it’s the worst year in 40, 50 years to be in Congress. But I’m leaving because I think there’s a job to do out there that I want to go do,” he said.

This means that the 4th District will now hold a special election to replace Buck on June 25th. This is also the date of the GOP Primary for his seat in November.

Each party can nominate a candidate to stand in the special election. However, the victor will only serve Buck’s remaining term. They—or another Republican candidate—will also stand for election in November.

It’s not clear how this will impact the GOP Primary process.

What’s clear is that Boebert desperately wants the position.

MAGA Money Bomb

Last night she took place in a Spaces session on X. Similar to a live podcast with different guests participating, it was entitled, “MAGA Money Bomb 💣 for @LaurenBoebert with @MattGaetz & More! 🇺🇸”

In short, it was an opportunity for Boebert and Gaetz to beg supporters for money.

“This does change the dynamics of the race. So what does this look like? I don’t fully have that answer just yet,” said Boebert when asked about Bruce’s sudden departure.

“There will be a special election, there will still be a primary election, there will be a general election. And, who’s going to be in the special election, well that’s up to a vacancy committee in Colorado and they nominate the candidate who will be the Republican nominee for that special election.”

She added that “a lot of phone calls” are currently being made in Colorado to work out who stands in what election.

One of the others to take part in the Spaces event was George Santos.

Santos was kicked out of Congress in December. He faces 23 federal charges relating to wire fraud, deception, money laundering, and using donors’ credit cards to skim cash.

During the event, Santos pledged to match donations made online (up to the sum of $200).

On X, Santos wrote, “Next $200 worth of donations posted here as I reply I will match! Go and make $5,$10,$20,$50,$100 and I’ll match it to amplify the resources to keep Lauren in The House.”

Boebert reshared the tweet to her own account.

The Santos tweet and Boebert’s re-share have now been deleted.

George Santos stands accused of using the credit card details of previous donors to his own campaign for personal gain. He strenuously denies the charges.

Santos says he’s running again

Santos was a surprise guest at last week’s State of the Union address by President Biden. He was seen chatting and joking with Gaetz and Boebert in the chamber.

Santos also took the opportunity to announce online that he’s decided to run again for Congress.

He said he plans to challenge Nick Lalota (R) for New York’s District 1.

“New York hasn’t had a real conservative represent them since I left office arbitrarily, thanks to RINO, empty suits like @nicklalota,” said Santos. “He is willing to risk the future of our majority and the future of this country for his own political gain.

“After a lot of prayer and conversation with my friends and family, I have made a very important decision that will shake things up.

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick for the battle over #NY1. I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country.”

Rather than cheerlead for Boebert, Santos might want to keep his money to fund his own supposed campaign. If he manages to avoid jail, he’s going to need it.