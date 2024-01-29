“Thoughts and prayers” offered up for Lauren Boebert after her latest humiliation

If Rep. Lauren Boebert thought switching districts in Colorado would ensure she remains in Congress, she made need to think again.
Boebert was elected to the US Congress in 2020 to represent the state’s District 3. However, she won re-election in 2022 by just a few hundred votes. It was looking highly likely she would lose her seat this November when she went up again against her former Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.
In December, Boebert announced she was switching districts. She’s now running for District 4, which is currently represented by Ken Buck. However, he’s stepping down. It’s regarded as one of the safest Republican seats in the state.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
However, Boebert has competition. There are currently at least nine names down for the GOP primary. And in a straw poll last week, Boebert came only fifth.
Primary debate
The straw poll came after Boebert took part in her first primary debate last Thursday. It should be noted only 117 people voted, so a wider poll of the state’s Republican voters could throw up a very different result.
However, online many reacted to the result. Among them was Texas, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Last night, Crockett offered up “thoughts & prayers” to Boebert for her fifth-place result.
“Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send ‘thoughts & prayers’ to my colleague, Lauren Boebert,” Crockett tweeted. “It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle. Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t matter… of course unless they are trash for Biden & great for Trump!”
Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send “thoughts & prayers” to my colleague, Lauren Boebert. It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle. Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t…— Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 29, 2024
Crockett’s tweet has had over 12k likes and thousands of retweets.
Even a Republican account decided the result meant Boebert was “finished”.
Lauren Boebert finishes 5th in a straw poll at the first GOP primary debate in her new district. She received just 10% of the vote from the Republicans who participated in the survey at the debate.— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 28, 2024
She's finished. pic.twitter.com/Vfc3ItsA19
Here are some other reactions.
Great news! Lauren Boebert has finished in *5th place* in a straw poll in the new “GOP friendly” district she moved to—& this is only for the primary election, not the general. Colorado is so fed up with her. Lauren Boebert is so screwed & it makes me so happy.— Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) January 28, 2024
BREAKING:— CoffeyTimeNews (@CoffeyTimeNews) January 28, 2024
Boebert.
Lauren Boebert finishes 5th in straw poll at first GOP primary debate in her new district
😂😂😂
Does she still have time to find another district?— Stuken (@stuken333) January 29, 2024
Last Thursday’s primary debate took place at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center. Among the highlights was when the candidates were asked to raise their hands if they’d ever been arrested. Six of them, including, Boebert, put their hands up. They then laughed and cheered. Some participants high-fived each other.
The world is either in disbelief or laughing at the Republican party as they watch these idiots in Colorado including Lauren Boebert cheer & give each other high fives for having criminal records. This is the party of law & order folks. Disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/xRMTH2tHCb— cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) January 26, 2024
Sunday isn’t 🗑️ day, but…— Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) January 28, 2024
When a panel of Republicans are asked if they’ve ever been arrested, Lauren Boebert raises her hand with pride and says,
“Do we get to say what for? Maybe it doesn’t matter. Praise the Lord.”
This is a sitting
Congresswoman. pic.twitter.com/MylxXqJmmQ
Making a name for herself for all the wrong reasons
According to the Denver Post, despite being the most high-profile GOP name in the running for the District 4, Boebert secured just 12 votes in the straw poll. This was behind “state Rep. Richard Holtorf (17), conservative radio host Deborah Flora (18) and state Rep. Mike Lynch (20). Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, a former state lawmaker, got the most at 22.”
Besides her far-right politics, Boebert has frequently made headlines for her personal life. This has included several brushes with the law, her messy divorce from her husband, becoming a grandmother at the age of 36, and being kicked out of a theater last year after she fondled a date and vaped during a performance.
Related:
Lauren Boebert’s raunchy antics are sending her reelection chances deeper into the gutter
Boebert’s challenger, Jeff Hurd, is racking up endorsements.
Lauren Boebert just sunk to a disgusting, “ghoulish” new low even for her
Chasten Buttigieg was among those horrified by her latest actions.
16 Comments
Mister P
I have not problem with BOBO being a whacky chick.
I just don’t think she belongs in congress.
ZzBomb
Regardless whether they are Democrat or Republican, the people of CO deserve a better representative than her.
dbmcvey
LoBobes fails again!
Jasmine Crockett is awesome!
kish
My god, that clip of them cheering about having criminal records is incredibly disgusting.
All of those fools would cite “previous criminal convictions” as a reason for immigration control.
ZzBomb
Yeah the “Rule of Law” party really isn’t about following rules or obeying laws.
Kangol2
This is where we are in 2024 USA: the supposed party of “Law and Order” and the “Rule of Law” fields a panel of candidates who proudly tout that they have criminal records AND they receive cheers from the audience of potential voters listening to them. I’d say the GQP could do better but at this point it’s clear they can’t.
Mack
The GOP loves Law & Order and the Rule of Law as long as it doesn’t pertain to them.
bachy
Would someone please escort this moron off the American political stage?
whereshouldistart
We can only hope she’s finally kicked out of politics and goes the way of Herschel Walker and not Trump or Kari Lake. Flies that treat Americans like they’re a POS and just keep buzzing around it, and use low-IQ voters to stay pathetically relevant.
ZzBomb
Considering OpenMinded identifies as a Republican, and one the few I perceive to be NOT crazy, I’d like to hear their take on Boebert and the overall quality of the GQP candidates.
abfab
Is she taking a shit and smoking a ciggy all at the same time?
whereshouldistart
Omfg I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one thinking that! Lmao!
Boob art is finished. She grifted the last dime she could out of idiot supporters.
Bye Felicia. Don’t let the door hit your hillbilly trash ass!
sportstar2600
Waiting for the RU-486 kicks in before going to church
Fahd
Is it possible to stop the spawn of Sarah Palin? (Hint: no), The Republican party will not recover. The 2024 election needs a strong independent third-party conservative candidate to give the traditional GOP voter an outlet. Chris Christie or Nikki Haley could help found a new conservative party and to hasten the demise of the current Republican party, sh*tshow that it is.
marshal phillips
Tots & Pears for BoBo
wikidBSTN
NSIC – No Skanks In Congress.