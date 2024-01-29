ouch

“Thoughts and prayers” offered up for Lauren Boebert after her latest humiliation

Lauren Boebert
Lauren Boebert (Photo: Facebook)

If Rep. Lauren Boebert thought switching districts in Colorado would ensure she remains in Congress, she made need to think again.

Boebert was elected to the US Congress in 2020 to represent the state’s District 3. However, she won re-election in 2022 by just a few hundred votes. It was looking highly likely she would lose her seat this November when she went up again against her former Democratic opponent Adam Frisch.

In December, Boebert announced she was switching districts. She’s now running for District 4, which is currently represented by Ken Buck. However, he’s stepping down. It’s regarded as one of the safest Republican seats in the state.

However, Boebert has competition. There are currently at least nine names down for the GOP primary. And in a straw poll last week, Boebert came only fifth.

Primary debate

The straw poll came after Boebert took part in her first primary debate last Thursday. It should be noted only 117 people voted, so a wider poll of the state’s Republican voters could throw up a very different result.

However, online many reacted to the result. Among them was Texas, Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett. Last night, Crockett offered up “thoughts & prayers” to Boebert for her fifth-place result.

“Before I go to bed, I thought it would only be fitting to send ‘thoughts & prayers’ to my colleague, Lauren Boebert,” Crockett tweeted. “It’s my understanding that she placed 5th in her first straw poll of the election cycle. Now how many of y’all think BoBo gonna try to convince us that polls don’t matter… of course unless they are trash for Biden & great for Trump!”

Crockett’s tweet has had over 12k likes and thousands of retweets.

Even a Republican account decided the result meant Boebert was “finished”.

Here are some other reactions.

Last Thursday’s primary debate took place at the Fort Lupton Recreation Center. Among the highlights was when the candidates were asked to raise their hands if they’d ever been arrested. Six of them, including, Boebert, put their hands up. They then laughed and cheered. Some participants high-fived each other.

Making a name for herself for all the wrong reasons

According to the Denver Post, despite being the most high-profile GOP name in the running for the District 4, Boebert secured just 12 votes in the straw poll. This was behind “state Rep. Richard Holtorf (17), conservative radio host Deborah Flora (18) and state Rep. Mike Lynch (20). Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, a former state lawmaker, got the most at 22.”

Besides her far-right politics, Boebert has frequently made headlines for her personal life. This has included several brushes with the law, her messy divorce from her husband, becoming a grandmother at the age of 36, and being kicked out of a theater last year after she fondled a date and vaped during a performance.

