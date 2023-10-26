Lauren Boebert’s raunchy antics are sending her reelection chances deeper into the gutter

Lauren Boebert narrowly won reelection in the closest House race in the country last year.

But next time, the pugilistic bomb-tosser might not even make it to the general. Boebert is now in danger of losing her primary, thanks to the handy seen around the world.

The former owner of Shooter’s Grill (RIP) is rapidly losing GOP support in her Colorado swing district, with multiple notable Republicans switching their allegiance to her challenger, Jeff Hurd, in recent days. Former Governor Bill Owens, the last Republican to lead the state, is the biggest name to endorse Hurd.

“Jeff is a man of character. He is a hardworking, smart and sincere leader who will deliver for the district,” he said in a statement. “He will fight for our agricultural community and ranchers, to protect our Colorado water, to combat inflation, and push for our energy independence.”

Hurd said he’s grateful for Owens’ support.

Another Republican, Delta County Commissioner Don Suppes, specifically referenced the Beetlejuice scandal.

“Just after the congresswoman’s issues at the theater, I just decided that we had to do something different,” he said.

The fact that Suppes didn’t know Hurd before making his endorsement didn’t make a difference. Voters can be confident he won’t get caught fondling his partner in a crowded theatre.

The “Beetlejuice episode” refers to an embarrassing incident from September, when Boebert was ejected from a production of the musical in Denver for vaping inside of the venue. Though Boebert denied the charges, the video leaves little doubt.

Later, video footage also caught Boebert grabbing her date’s genitals.

After the incident, the anti-gay carnival barker split with her man.

In all seriousness, the man’s name is Quinn Gallagher, and reporters discovered he co-owns a gay-friendly cocktail bar that hosts–you guessed it–drag shows!

Boebert, of course, has spent the entirety of her political career demonizing LGBTQ+ people, and advising parents they should “take their kids to church and not drag bars.”

The biggest homophobes have no shame, don’t they?

One of Boebert’s former backers, County Commissioner Cody Davis, said her behavior at Beetlejuice was a step too far.

“I’ve defended Lauren for [two-and-a-half] years now, hoping that things would improve and she’d become a more effective leader,” he told Time. “I think she was about to round that corner, and I was complimentary of that, but what she did at Beetlejuice was altogether indefensible.”

It took a recount for Boebert to prevail in last November’s election, edging her Democratic opponent, Adam Frisch, by 546 votes.

In the last quarter, Frisch brought in $3.4 million, which is more than Boebert, a prolific fundraiser in her own right.

Or at least, she used to be. Despite launching his campaign midway through the third quarter, Hurd still managed to raise half as much as the incumbent.

Though the primary is still a few months away, Boebert’s chances don’t look great. But to prove her case, she’s making the most of her time in Congress.

