Lauren Boebert just sunk to a disgusting, “ghoulish” new low even for her

A video of Rep. Lauren Boebert has gone viral and prompted widespread disgust online. Yesterday, activists distributed pins in Congress to commemorate Maite Rodriguez and to call for action against gun violence.
Maite was one of 21 people killed in the May mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. Authorities identified Maite initially because she always wore her favorite green Converse sneakers. She was otherwise unrecognizable. The pins distributed feature a pair of green sneakers.
Activists want Congress to enact a ban on assault weapons, such as the AR-style rifle that killed Maite and her friends. Maite’s mother is among those leading the campaign.
The activists approached Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert as she marched through the corridors of Congress. They attempted to give her the pin and implored her to vote for some gun control measures. Boebert appeared to take the pin and then throw it straight in the trash.
Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Pete Buttigieg and a leading LGBTQ+ advocate, was among those to register their disgust.
“Ghoulish and unbecoming of a congressperson,” he said in a tweet. “So sorry you had to experience this. There are good people here focused on solving real problems. Then there are folks who have abandoned the idea of making your life safer and better because hate is much easier than work.”
Elijah Pelton, the man who handed Boebert the pin, also spoke out.
Many others echoed Pelton’s sentiment.
So much for her “Christian Values”. CINO. Christian In Name Only.— Melissa Fields, Proudly Autistic (@AnnFmelissa169) July 18, 2023
@laurenboebert Why would you so callously throw this away?— GheeButtersnaps (@RIkkITlkklTaffy) July 18, 2023
Boebert posts more transphobia
Boebert has not responded to the video going viral.
She did, instead, find time to post a transphobic tweet, misgendering and dead-naming Assistant Secretary of Health, Dr Rachel Levine.
Boebert called the widely-respected pediatrician, “sick and disgusting” for advocating for gender-affirming care for kids. She said Levine “shouldn’t be allowed to discuss children and CERTAINLY should not be allowed anywhere near them.”
abfab
She’s very familiar with trash cans.
kish
She has no interest in American citizens. Like MTG, she has an agenda and uses her platform to promote herself.
Mister P
No clue and no class.
Mister P
Dr Levine is an excellent example of someone who has successfully and happily transitioned, but we will never hear DeCrans single her out for this. She only cherry picks the extreme cases and then preaches that no one should be permitted to transition.