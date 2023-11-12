Gus Kenworthy’s fancy pants, Jeremy Pope goes bare & more: All the fiercest & queerest fits of the week

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Brandon Flynn and Gus Kenworthy‘s twinning moment, Hunter Schafer serving golden goddess, or Dua Lipa schooling the children on wearing white shoes after Labor Day, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer getups from the last seven days…
Brandon Flynn
We can think of more than 13 reasons why Brandon’s plaid pants are on our must-have list! Here he is rockin’ the killer look while arriving to the opening of The Knight Bar in NYC.
Jeremy Pope
Sometimes shirt doesn’t happen and that’s more than ok. Damn!
Luke Evans
If you haven’t ordered a pair of billowing loose slacks by now, what are you waiting for?
Gus Kenworthy
Hopefully Gus and Brandon had a laugh at both servin’ full leg plaid eleganza at the opening of The Knight Bar in NYC.
Billy Porter
It’s giving white gauze for your nerves!
Hunter Schafer
Hunter volunteers as red carpet QUEEN at The Hunger Games premiere in London.
Pat Regan & John Arthur Hill
The comedian and the radio host kept it casual at The Curse screening in LA.
Janelle Monae
Queen Janelle reigned supreme at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards in London.
Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi
The professional and romantic partners took a break from judging Drag Race Espana to serve gothic chic at the Esquire Man of the Year Awards in Madrid.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy was a shimmering vision attending the opening of the new SKIMS store in NYC.
Abi Ventura & T.J. Osborne
TJ and his boyfriend made a rare public appearance together at the CMA Awards in Nashville.
Niecy Nash
Niecy slayed this hot pink number at he Childhelp gala in Miami.
Zachary Quinto
Zach knows a simple dog walk on the streets of Manhattan can be a great way to flaunt some fall classics.
Kim Cattrall
Samantha Jones is alive and well and serving all the ’80s Dynasty glamour at the Women of the Year Awards in London.
Sarah Jessica Parker
Meanwhile, Carrie Bradshaw went for a regal moment leaving a chic Italian dinner at Ambra in the West Village.
Dua Lipa
Moments after dropping her new single “Houdini”, Dua reappeared in a sleek glam rock meets country estate getup at Chiltern Firehouse in London.
Andy Cohen
Fresh from Bravocon, Cohen meant business in a grey wool suit at a SiriusXM event in NYC.
Zac Efron
Zac tried to camouflage his jacked muscles in a flawless cream suit at the Dallas premiere of his new homoerotic wrestling film The Iron Claw.
Kathy Griffin
Kathy Griffin was no joke in this floral denim combo at the 60th anniversary bash for The Improv in Hollywood.
Hillary Clinton
Mother Hillary celebrated the Republicans getting shellacked in the 2023 elections by donning a chic Democrat blue pant suit.
