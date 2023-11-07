Tom Ford, Law Roach, Anne Hathaway’s Britney tribute & all the sickening lewks from the 2023 CFDA Awards

If the Met Gala is the fashion Super Bowl, then the CFDA Awards are the fashion Oscars.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual gala honors the best in American fashion by handing out a slew of prestigious awards to established and up-and-coming designers, as well as other industry titans.

This year’s ceremony took place at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan and was hosted by Devil Wears Prada diva Anne Hathaway. Andy Sachs forever!

Gay excellence was on full display as Willy Chavarria took home American’s menswear designer of the year for his eponymous label and Jonathan Anderson won international designer of the year for his J.W. Anderson and Loewe collections.

Other winners include: Catherine Holstein for womenswear designer for her Khaite line, The Olsen Twins for accessory designers of the year for their brand The Row, Serena Williams received the Fashion Icon award, and Vera Wang was bestowed with the Board of Director’s tribute for her innovation in the bridal field.

Among the sartorial highlights were Tom Ford doing all the Tom Fording, Christian Siriano giving drama, Anne Hathaway delivering an iconic 2001 Britney denim serve, and retired stylist Law Roach leaving everyone gooped and gagged with his revealing getup.

Click through to check out all the fierce fashion fits from the 2023 CFDA Awards …