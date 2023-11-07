Tom Ford, Law Roach, Anne Hathaway’s Britney tribute & all the sickening lewks from the 2023 CFDA Awards

If the Met Gala is the fashion Super Bowl, then the CFDA Awards are the fashion Oscars.
The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual gala honors the best in American fashion by handing out a slew of prestigious awards to established and up-and-coming designers, as well as other industry titans.
This year’s ceremony took place at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan and was hosted by Devil Wears Prada diva Anne Hathaway. Andy Sachs forever!
Gay excellence was on full display as Willy Chavarria took home American’s menswear designer of the year for his eponymous label and Jonathan Anderson won international designer of the year for his J.W. Anderson and Loewe collections.
Other winners include: Catherine Holstein for womenswear designer for her Khaite line, The Olsen Twins for accessory designers of the year for their brand The Row, Serena Williams received the Fashion Icon award, and Vera Wang was bestowed with the Board of Director’s tribute for her innovation in the bridal field.
Among the sartorial highlights were Tom Ford doing all the Tom Fording, Christian Siriano giving drama, Anne Hathaway delivering an iconic 2001 Britney denim serve, and retired stylist Law Roach leaving everyone gooped and gagged with his revealing getup.
Click through to check out all the fierce fashion fits from the 2023 CFDA Awards …
Tom Ford
Ford may have sold his eponymous label but he’s still a fashion classic.
Thom Browne
Thom was almost unrecognizable after switching out of his uniform grey suit.
Anne Hathaway giving Britney Spears
Anne’s Ralph Lauren strapless denim bustier and maxi skirt appeared to pay tribute to Britney’s iconic Kurt & Bart stonewash patchwork gown from the 2001 American Music Awards. Timberlake not included.
Christian Siriano with supermodel Coco Rocha
The Project Runway legend served drama alongside his muse.
Zac Posen and Molly Ringwald
Molly was pretty in red rockin’ this vintage Posen gown alongside the retired designer.
Ariana DeBose and designer Jason Wu
The Oscar winner and Michelle Obama’s favorite designer destroyed the white carpet.
Law Roach
Zendaya’s image architect may have retired from styling but he’s hasn’t quit werking it to the bone!
Willy Chavarria
Chavarria didn’t have to win American menswear designer of the year to get his flowers.
Prabal Gurung
The out fashion designer is a bronze babe through and through.
Tommy Dorfman
Tommy delivered a cream dream in this ethereal number.
Hari Nef and Jonathan Anderson
The Barbie star and the international designer of the year winner make it look so easy.
Kim Kardashian
All Kim needs is a champagne bottle and she may just break the internet like it’s 2014 again!
Charles Melton
The password is: suave.
Noah Beck
Noah better keep an eyes on those white boots, because Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis may just snatch those heels up!
Jonathan Simkhai
The out fashion designer- who is the brother of Grindr founder Joel Simkhai – was anything but basic in this sleek twist on black tie.
Serena Williams
As the night’s fashion icon honoree, Serena did not disappoint.
Dove Cameron
Just like Bob the Drag Queen, the queer baddie knows to always walk into the room purse first!
Rauw Alejandro
The Puerto Rican singer upped his style game in this sickening red pant suit from Willy Chavarria. Fire!
Anna Wintour
Mother has arrived.
James Turlington
Male supermodel James Turlington – who is the nephew of OG supermodel icon Christy Turlington – now has us wanting to put mustard on everything!
One Comment
Rambeaux
Most of the women look stunning. (Especially, Ariana DeBose)
I hope that Law Roach doesn’t have to walk rapidly in that.