Tom Ford, Law Roach, Anne Hathaway’s Britney tribute & all the sickening lewks from the 2023 CFDA Awards

By
The 2023 CFDA Fashion Awards

If the Met Gala is the fashion Super Bowl, then the CFDA Awards are the fashion Oscars.

The Council of Fashion Designers of America’s annual gala honors the best in American fashion by handing out a slew of prestigious awards to established and up-and-coming designers, as well as other industry titans.

This year’s ceremony took place at the American Museum of Natural History in Manhattan and was hosted by Devil Wears Prada diva Anne Hathaway. Andy Sachs forever!

Gay excellence was on full display as Willy Chavarria took home American’s menswear designer of the year for his eponymous label and Jonathan Anderson won international designer of the year for his J.W. Anderson and Loewe collections.

Other winners include: Catherine Holstein for womenswear designer for her Khaite line, The Olsen Twins for accessory designers of the year for their brand The Row, Serena Williams received the Fashion Icon award, and Vera Wang was bestowed with the Board of Director’s tribute for her innovation in the bridal field.

Among the sartorial highlights were Tom Ford doing all the Tom Fording, Christian Siriano giving drama, Anne Hathaway delivering an iconic 2001 Britney denim serve, and retired stylist Law Roach leaving everyone gooped and gagged with his revealing getup.

Click through to check out all the fierce fashion fits from the 2023 CFDA Awards …

Tom Ford

Tom Ford at the CFDA Awards

Ford may have sold his eponymous label but he’s still a fashion classic.

Thom Browne

Thom Browne

Thom was almost unrecognizable after switching out of his uniform grey suit.

Anne Hathaway giving Britney Spears

Anne Hathaway and Britney Spears side-by-side

Anne’s Ralph Lauren strapless denim bustier and maxi skirt appeared to pay tribute to Britney’s iconic Kurt & Bart stonewash patchwork gown from the 2001 American Music Awards. Timberlake not included.

Christian Siriano with supermodel Coco Rocha

Christian Siriano and Coco Rocha

The Project Runway legend served drama alongside his muse.

Zac Posen and Molly Ringwald

Zac Posen and Molly Ringwald

Molly was pretty in red rockin’ this vintage Posen gown alongside the retired designer.

Ariana DeBose and designer Jason Wu 

Ariana DeBose and Jason Wu

The Oscar winner and Michelle Obama’s favorite designer destroyed the white carpet.

Law Roach

Law Roach

Zendaya’s image architect may have retired from styling but he’s hasn’t quit werking it to the bone!

Willy Chavarria

Willy Chavarria

Chavarria didn’t have to win American menswear designer of the year to get his flowers.

Kim Petras

Kim Petras

This flawless, gothic princess gown proves our girl is pop royalty.

Prabal Gurung 

Prabal Gurung

The out fashion designer is a bronze babe through and through.

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy Dorfman

Tommy delivered a cream dream in this ethereal number.

Hari Nef and Jonathan Anderson 

Hari Nef and Jonathan Anderson

The Barbie star and the international designer of the year winner make it look so easy.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

All Kim needs is a champagne bottle and she may just break the internet like it’s 2014 again!

Charles Melton

Charles Melton

The password is: suave.

Noah Beck

Noah Beck

Noah better keep an eyes on those white boots, because Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis may just snatch those heels up!

Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai

The out fashion designer- who is the brother of Grindr founder Joel Simkhai – was anything but basic in this sleek twist on black tie.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

As the night’s fashion icon honoree, Serena did not disappoint.

Dove Cameron

Dove Cameron

Just like Bob the Drag Queen, the queer baddie knows to always walk into the room purse first!

Rauw Alejandro

Rauw Alejandro

The Puerto Rican singer upped his style game in this sickening red pant suit from Willy Chavarria. Fire!

Anna Wintour

Anna Wintour

Mother has arrived.

James Turlington

James Turlington

Male supermodel James Turlington – who is the nephew of OG supermodel icon Christy Turlington – now has us wanting to put mustard on everything!

