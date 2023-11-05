Lee Pace’s dapper dad chic, Jonathan Bennett goes deep & more: The fiercest & queerest lewks of the week

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Mariah’s New Year’s Eve chic, Andy Cohen‘s Vegas bro swagger, or Amanda Lepore channeling her inner showgirl, the fashion fits did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer getups from the last seven days…
Lee Pace
The 6′ 5″ style king showed his stripes at the Thom Browne 20th anniversary dinner in NYC.
Jonathan Bennett
JB knows a plunging neckline is so fetch!
Bowen Yang
So casual yet so deceptively put together. No notes!
Christian Siriano
The Project Runway winner and host made all of our bolero jacket dreams come true at a Beverly Hills party honoring the 15th anniversary of his namesake brand.
Chris Olsen & Patrick Johnson
Halloween or not, Chris and Patrick’s hairy chest and legs are real treats!
Amanda Lepore
Amanda trying to upstage Heidi Klum at her own Halloween party is more daring than her Victoria’s Secret glam.
Kelly Killoren Bensimon & Andy Cohen
It’s BravoCon weekend in Vegas and Andy is giving all the tech bro energy, while former RHONY star Kelly is in her X-Men era.
Dominique Jackson
Pose diva Dominique Jackson was giving the children all the eleganza at 23rd annual Callen-Lorde Community Health Awards in NYC.
Bruce Vilanch
The one and only Bruce Vilanch rocked out with his Crocs out and kept it very on brand at the WORD Theatre’s 20th anniversary gala in Santa Monica.
Jeff Lewis
Zaddy Jeff is bronzed, buff and beaming as he kicked off the BravoCon shenanigans in Vegas.
Dylan Mulvaney
Dylan was giving gams as Romy (sans Michelle) at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash in NYC.
Billy Beane
The trailblazing former Major League Baseball player proved he still got game at the Callen-Lordge gala in NYC.
Lily Tomlin
The comedy icon is serving executive realness and it’s legendary!
Mariah Carey
It’s still nearly two months away, but our holiday queen has us ready to watch the ball drop with this glitter glam evening look outside Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Murray Hill
Murray is dressed to the nines in this plaid three-piece ensemble.
Carlos Eric Lopez & Willy Chavarria
Photographer Carlos Eric Lopez and designer Willy Chavarria brought their sartorial A game to Lopez’s Dia de Muertos celebration in LA.
Micah McLaurin & Patricia Velasquez
Pianist Micah McLaurin and supermodel Patricia Velasquez kept it monochromatic at the Wayuu Taya Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala in NYC.
Brita Filter
Shantay you stay, Ms. Filter!
Michael Cimino
The Love, Victor hunk was right on trend with his Miami Vice meets Richard Gere in America Gigolo wardrobe moment.
Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel
Kristen and Idina defied gravity with their bright and bold ensembles at the Wicked 20th anniversary party in NYC.
Salma Hayek
Salma shimmered in her platinum silver skirt at her brother’s Frequency exhibit in Beverly Hills.
Gloria Estefan
Cuban-American pop superstar Gloria Estefan went for a classic LBD at the The Frost School of Music gala in Miami.
Alex Pastrana
The Élite hottie sizzled in a sleek black tuxedo at a Vanity Fair bash in Seville, Spain.
Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.
Related:
Brandon Flynn strips down to his Calvins and proves he’s the total package
Brandon Flynn is winning the battle of the bulge!
2 Comments
bachy
Love Lee Pace and his Thom Browne suit, but that Jason Momoa-inspired, ridden-hard-and-put-away-wet Neanderthal hairstyle just doesn’t do it for me. Seems to be popular with the ladies, tho…
Wonder how frequently Amanda Lepore gets laid what with that classic blow-up sex doll look?
Bruce Vilanch’s bubble gum-coloured ensemble has me reaching for the Pepto-Bismol!
Lily Tomlin’s friendship with Jane Fonda appears to be having a big influence on her sense of style, because the lady is bringing it here!
I’m sorry, but Mariah is looking increasingly camera-ready every time I see her! DISCIPLINE is the new mantra!
Somebody sent chubster Sam Smith to ICON SCHOOL. Every time he appears it’s increasingly ICONIC!
LOVE Kristen and Idina’s witchy looks!
Alex Pastrana’s tux is sublime, but that hair!? Like he just pulled his head out of a hole in the ground.
barryaksarben
If I never see Britt ever again I’ll be happy. Did she ever apologize for her unforgivable treatment of Aden Zane on RuPaul. Just deplorable her weird jealousy and attacks on another contestant. worst behavior on that show and it ruined the whole season. UGH