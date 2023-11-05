slays, serves, & stuns

Lee Pace’s dapper dad chic, Jonathan Bennett goes deep & more: The fiercest & queerest lewks of the week

By
Week in fashion

Your weekly queer fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Mariah’s New Year’s Eve chic, Andy Cohen‘s Vegas bro swagger, or Amanda Lepore channeling her inner showgirl, the fashion fits did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ killer getups from the last seven days…

View Full Post

Lee Pace

The 6′ 5″ style king showed his stripes at the Thom Browne 20th anniversary dinner in NYC.

View Full Post

Jonathan Bennett

Jonathan Bennett

JB knows a plunging neckline is so fetch!

View Full Post

Bowen Yang

Bowen Yang

So casual yet so deceptively put together. No notes!

View Full Post

Christian Siriano

Christian Siriano

The Project Runway winner and host made all of our bolero jacket dreams come true at a Beverly Hills party honoring the 15th anniversary of his namesake brand.

View Full Post

Chris Olsen & Patrick Johnson

Chris Olsen, Patrick Johnson

Halloween or not, Chris and Patrick’s hairy chest and legs are real treats!

View Full Post

Amanda Lepore

Amanda Lepore

Amanda trying to upstage Heidi Klum at her own Halloween party is more daring than her Victoria’s Secret glam.

View Full Post

Kelly Killoren Bensimon & Andy Cohen 

Kelly Killoren Bensimon and Andy Cohen

It’s BravoCon weekend in Vegas and Andy is giving all the tech bro energy, while former RHONY star Kelly is in her X-Men era.

View Full Post

Dominique Jackson

Dominique Jackson

Pose diva Dominique Jackson was giving the children all the eleganza at  23rd annual Callen-Lorde Community Health Awards in NYC.

View Full Post

Bruce Vilanch

Bruce Vilanch

The one and only Bruce Vilanch rocked out with his Crocs out and kept it very on brand at the WORD Theatre’s 20th anniversary gala in Santa Monica.

View Full Post

Jeff Lewis

Jeff Lewis

Zaddy Jeff is bronzed, buff and beaming as he kicked off the BravoCon shenanigans in Vegas.

View Full Post

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan Mulvaney

Dylan was giving gams as Romy (sans Michelle) at Heidi Klum’s Halloween bash in NYC.

View Full Post

Billy Beane

Billy Bean

The trailblazing former Major League Baseball player proved he still got game at the Callen-Lordge gala in NYC.

View Full Post

Lily Tomlin

Lily Tomlin

The comedy icon is serving executive realness and it’s legendary!

View Full Post

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

It’s still nearly two months away, but our holiday queen has us ready to watch the ball drop with this glitter glam evening look outside Jimmy Kimmel Live.

View Full Post

Murray Hill

Murray Hill

Murray is dressed to the nines in this plaid three-piece ensemble.

View Full Post

Carlos Eric Lopez & Willy Chavarria

Carlos Eric Lopez & Willy Chavarria

Photographer Carlos Eric Lopez and designer Willy Chavarria brought their sartorial A game to Lopez’s Dia de Muertos celebration in LA.

View Full Post

Micah McLaurin & Patricia Velasquez

Micah McLaurin, Patricia Velasquez

Pianist Micah McLaurin and supermodel Patricia Velasquez kept it monochromatic at the Wayuu Taya Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala in NYC.

View Full Post

Brita Filter

Brita Filter

Shantay you stay, Ms. Filter!

View Full Post

Sam Smith

Sam Smith

Smith brought all the corset drama to the Melbourne stop of their Gloria World Tour.

View Full Post

Michael Cimino

Michael Cimino

The Love, Victor hunk was right on trend with his Miami Vice meets Richard Gere in America Gigolo wardrobe moment.

View Full Post

Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel

Kristin Chenoweth & Idina Menzel

Kristen and Idina defied gravity with their bright and bold ensembles at the Wicked 20th anniversary party in NYC.

View Full Post

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Salma shimmered in her platinum silver skirt at her brother’s Frequency exhibit in Beverly Hills.

View Full Post

Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan

Cuban-American pop superstar Gloria Estefan went for a classic LBD at the The Frost School of Music gala in Miami.

View Full Post

Alex Pastrana

Alex Pastrana

The Élite hottie sizzled in a sleek black tuxedo at a Vanity Fair bash in Seville, Spain.

Never miss a moment! Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter to keep up with everything that’s happening.

Related:

Brandon Flynn strips down to his Calvins and proves he’s the total package

Brandon Flynn is winning the battle of the bulge!

View Full Post

Don't forget to share:
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25