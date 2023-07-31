in quotes

Heartstopper’s Kit Connor reflects on coming out as bisexual last year: “I have a lot more pride”

I’m a bit more confident in myself in a very open sense, about who I am, what I can do, the way that I hold myself, and the people I spend my time with.

I have a lot more pride.

Telling someone you’re gay or bi or part of the queer community, there’s a thing where you feel like they might see you differently or think that it would change who you are. For me, it’s just who I am.

Coming out didn’t change me.

Heartstopper star Kit Conner speaking to The New York Times about coming out as bisexual on Twitter last year.

