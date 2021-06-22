‘In The Heights’ hunk Anthony Ramos shows off his… agility

“We’ve got to get back to play,” actor, singer and songwriter Anthony Ramos concludes at the end of his Calvin Klein underwear ad — couldn’t agree more!
The 29-year-old star of In The Heights tells us all about his former group, “the high flies club.”
We’re still not exactly sure what it was, except that “you had to jump off something high, slide down something dangerous, and that was how you got in.”
It also involved lots of physical agility, though we imagine members wore slightly more than just a pair of fresh Calvins.
We don’t mind it this way, though:
5 Comments
ted
Mmmm
Kangol2
Cutie, but he’s even cuter with a little facial hair, like in In the Heights, his other films, and that liquor commercial.
mz.sam
Love Anthony Ramos, but the original broadway show although underrated was far superior than the box office bomb.
Hdtex
What a ridiculous comment. The Broadway show was not underrated and the move was not a flop.
Fahd
He’s a wonderfully uninhibited guy.