‘In The Heights’ hunk Anthony Ramos shows off his… agility

“We’ve got to get back to play,” actor, singer and songwriter Anthony Ramos concludes at the end of his Calvin Klein underwear ad — couldn’t agree more!

The 29-year-old star of In The Heights tells us all about his former group, “the high flies club.”

We’re still not exactly sure what it was, except that “you had to jump off something high, slide down something dangerous, and that was how you got in.”

It also involved lots of physical agility, though we imagine members wore slightly more than just a pair of fresh Calvins.

We don’t mind it this way, though: