Here’s why Lauren Boebert was just dubbed the ‘dumbest member of Congress’

As the nation reels from another unbelievably tragic mass shooting, leave it to Rep. Lauren Boebert to pop into the public discourse to say the worst possible thing. She does seem to have a gift for it.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Boebert called former Rep. Beto O’Rourke a “jerk” for publicly confronting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the GOP’s gun policies.

But she managed to eclipse the stupidity of that attack with her next comment.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes, we secured the cockpits,” Boebert, who owns a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill, said.

The comment got the exact amount of respect it deserved on social media.

I’m not saying that Lauren Boebert is stupid. I’m saying she’s really fucking stupid. — Mayo ??? (@MayoIsSpicyy) May 12, 2022

It's official now. Lauren Boebert has been called the dumbest member of Congress. Just another prestigious distinction for the Republican Party. — MJP (@MikeJoPro) May 27, 2022

When you look the word “DUMB” up in the dictionary, Lauren Boebert’s picture comes up! — ????? ??????????? *? ??:*:???,??:*:??? (@LePapillonBlu2) May 27, 2022

Lauren Boebert proves daily that she’s literally functioning without any measurable brain waves — cjmmn (@ChuckCjmmn) May 27, 2022

Lauren Boebert has officially logged her 10,000th hour of being a dumb fuck. A truly profilic master of her craft. ? — connectpoliticditto. (@cpoliticditto) May 27, 2022

Congratulations to Lauren Boebert for reclaiming the title of the dumbest member of congress. https://t.co/1BFAjmwS3w — Republicans against Trumpism (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 27, 2022

If you combine every meme, gif, photo or written punchline about how stupid @laurenboebert is she still beat them all right here. This is a master class in “Dumb As Fuck.” https://t.co/Br65O3z7Cp — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) May 27, 2022

I have a plastic houseplant that’s smarter than Lauren Boebert. — Jo 🌻 (@JoJoFromJerz) May 27, 2022

Dumbness is a feature, not a bug. — Matthew Rudy (@RudyWriter) May 27, 2022

The sad part is, she really believes in the BS she’s saying. You can’t fix stupid. — Fallon Marie Christopher (@FallonSmithTV) May 27, 2022

I say this with all the disrespect: @laurenboebert is the dumbest person in Congress. She makes MTG and Tommy Tuberville look like Rhodes Scholars. https://t.co/QwM4aQ5FDM — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 27, 2022