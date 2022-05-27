god help us

Here’s why Lauren Boebert was just dubbed the ‘dumbest member of Congress’

By

As the nation reels from another unbelievably tragic mass shooting, leave it to Rep. Lauren Boebert to pop into the public discourse to say the worst possible thing. She does seem to have a gift for it.

Appearing on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program, Boebert called former Rep. Beto O’Rourke a “jerk” for publicly confronting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the GOP’s gun policies.

But she managed to eclipse the stupidity of that attack with her next comment.

“When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes, we secured the cockpits,” Boebert, who owns a gun-themed restaurant called Shooters Grill, said.

The comment got the exact amount of respect it deserved on social media.

 