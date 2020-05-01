He hooked up with his straight best friend then wasn’t invited to his wedding, now he’s devastated

A gay man who hooked up with his straight best friend says it ended up being one of his biggest regrets in life, so he’s cautioning others from making the same mistake.
In an essay published by Men’s Variety, “Luke” says having sex with his friend “Dillon” in college was “one of the biggest mistakes I have probably ever made.”
“At the time I thought was a good idea because like most gay men, there’s always that one guy you have a crush on that happens to be straight,” he writes.
In hindsight, however, fulfilling that straight guy fantasy did irreparable damage to an otherwise great friendship.
Luke describes Dillon as looking like “Florian Munteanu, minus the tattoos” with “dirty blond hair, deep blue eyes his devilish laugh.” The two met while attending college together in Texas a few years ago.
Both guys were studying business administration. They had several classes together and even lived in the same dorm building. One night, they went to party at a frat house together.
“We had been to them before, usually with his girlfriend and some buddies in tow. But this particular evening it was just Dillon and me,” Luke writes. “His other half had been feeling sick and insisted he go anyway with me to have a good time.”
After drinking all night, they eventually stumbled back to Dillion’s dorm room at around 2 a.m. One thing led to another and pretty soon, they were naked in his bed together.
“It’ll be our secret bud,” Dillon told him. “Nobody has to know.”
The next day, Luke says he noticed a “serious shift in our friendship.”
“Don’t get me wrong, we continued to be friends and hang out. It just wasn’t the same. I don’t know how to describe it except to say that he was more distant and less friendly.”
Eventually, they graduated college and fell out of touch. Today, Dillon is married with kids.
“And no, I wasn’t invited to the wedding,” Luke writes. “My sense is that had I not gotten with him, the two of us could have remained good friends for life.”
“We really did have a lot in common and genuinely liked one another. And he obviously knew that I had feelings for him based on what happened in his dorm that night.”
Looking back, Luke has this piece of advice for others who may find themselves in a similar situation: “Any of you reading this post who might be harboring fantasies about doing your straight best friend … please don’t.”
“Unless there are special circumstances, it will likely change your friendship forever.”
10 Comments
chase_boston
if a straight man, tells you keep a secret, becomes distant, and then just loses contact : there was never any genuine feeling there from the begin with. But a great lesson in real friendship and the ones who are more grown up about real life. The gay guy is lucky the straight man showed his true colors as a badly spoiled and selfish prick taking and throwing away.
Hussain-TheCanadian
I agree 100% – I had sex with two of my straight friends, one of them became distant, stopped looking me in the eyes (at first), and eventually stopped talking to me completely. When I confronted him, he said “we were never really close friends, I just want to move on from you, i’m getting married soon”. I took it as: “You know my dirty secret, I slept with you, it was a mistake, and I don’t want anyone to know, so i’m cutting you out of my life”.
I’m still on good terms with the other friend, we had sex twice (this was 15 years ago), he told me it was nice, but he’s sure now that hes straight, He’s married, has kids. I see him at the Mosque every couple of months, we’re still super friendly to each other.
So the difference between the two, one of them is a real man, a true adult, a good friend, not a spoiled insecure man-child who needs to be shielded, has sexual “identity” issues, and simply wasn’t a “close” friend that I thought he was.
salumbre
Agreed. The gay guy did not “ruin” anything.
Tarutaru
A real friend wouldn’t use you and discard you like that. And also never be someone’s dirty little secret if you care to be in their lives.
MatthewHall
He’s not “straight.” He’s confused or bi.
sjchan
I’m sorry to hear that. My best friend let me go down on him and he played with me for a few years before his marriage. I was a groomsman and we still are best friends today.
BoylesqueBubble
Another one of Graham’s spank bank material concerning straight men. Graham you’re so gross!
Van Der Hoor
So, I was involved in a similar situation, we went to college together, we met on our first year, had a lot in common and we just became really really good friends. long story short we ended up having sex back in my dorm room… we ended up having a very long conversation about it for the next couple of weeks and we manage to save our friendship to this day (talking about 10 years after graduating), I think it is important to mention that we talked a lot about it because he is not gay and was slightly confusing for him to wrap his head around the fact that this things can happen without being at least gay curious, and I as a friend took it upon myself to help him understand that one night was just that one night…. now days he and his wife are great allies, I can’t see myself not having him as the brother that he is to me. I guess my point is that my intentions toward him when that happened were more about him not thinking too much about what two college boys did while drunk rather than letting him get in his head. Perhaps the straight guy in the story had a little more to hide if that one night messed up that friendship.
spunkfunker
This doesn’t sound like a “best” friend; it sounds like a jerk who was either confused, curious, or just outright used his gay buddy. true friends would have had a conversation. No matter how awkward or uncomfortable. Plus if you were his best friend you would have been the best man, or a groomsmen at the least. Not even inviting you to the wedding tells you everything you need to know about how he really felt about you.
@dusyk
Awkward!