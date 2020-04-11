Are gay men who try to seduce straight guys creeps?

A controversial Reddit thread poses an interesting and hotly contested question: Are gay men who flirt with and/or try to seduce straight guys creeps?
“It’s creepy when a straight man tries to convert a lesbian,” a user by the name of LifeAsAGayMan writes. “It’s just as a creepy when a gay man tries to convert a straight guy.”
He continues: “Yeah, it sucks that 90% of men you see are straight and have zero interest in the male body. But that doesn’t give you the right to be creepy and ‘nice guyish’ to them.”
“All this does is give gays a bad name and makes us all look like creeps.”
Naturally, the post sparked an avalanche of varying responses.
“It’s creepy to try to convince/convert someone who isn’t interested in you and stated not being interested,” one commenter replies.
“It’s a form of sexual harassment and no on deserves to feel unsafe,” another adds.
“I see no harm in having the crush,” someone else remarks. “But it’s when it crosses the line from a crush to stalkerish behavior that it becomes a problem. And trying to push the boundaries of anyone else’s sexual orientation is manipulative and, yeah, creepy.”
Not everyone agrees, however.
“I don’t see any problems,” one commenter writes.
“I don’t try to ‘convert’ anyone,” another adds, “but if they come onto me and are clearly flirting and dropping hints, I won’t say no to an encounter.”
“Shut up, scamming on straight guys is our divine right,” a third person jokes.
And then there are those who don’t think it’s quite such a black-and-white issue.
“I’m really bored of these posts who expect all people to be binary/100% straight or gay,” one person writes. “Yeah, most people effectively are, but lots and lots are not.”
“Being on the receiving end of an unwanted seduction attempt can be awkward, but it’s not some kind of traumatic ordeal,” another says. “And whether the unwanted attention comes from a man or woman shouldn’t really make any difference.”
“A gay guy who falls for a straight guy is no more of a ‘creep’ than a straight woman who falls for a guy who’s not into her,” a third person writes.
Then there’s this comment, which we think is a pretty good rule of thumb: “In my opinion, it is perfectly acceptable to flirt with him. Then if he says he’s not interested, move on.”
What do you think? Is it creepy when gay guys try to seduce straight guys? Share your opinions in the comment section below…
Godabed
it can also constitute sexual assault and a crime. I have a straight friend who’s been sexually assaulted and the gay guys tried to groom him multiple times, he has stated multiple times he wasn’t interested. He also suffers from PSTD from it and now doesn’t trust LGBTQA men. One night they were at a party, the gay guy kept feeding him drinks, then when he went to the garage to get some more drinks for the party, the gay guy sexually assaulted him by grabbing his dick and offering him a blowjob. And He ran out of there and stopped talking to this person. I have no doubt that if he had went unconscious this gay guy would have raped him.
There is very much a line, with anyone no matter what gender or sexuality you are. At the point someone tells you no or can’t get consent i.e under the influence, stop and move on with your life. Unless you want to be listed as a sex offender and go to jail.
Bromancer7
Sexual assault is not seduction.
Cam
ANOTHER article by this same author with “Straight” in the title. The obsession is getting creepy.
Bromancer7
No.
Donston
I don’t think it automatically makes someone a “creep”, but it can lead to some creepy and problematic behaviors. It’s a scenario that stands out more than guys hitting on “lesbians” or women hitting on “gay” dudes because it seems to happen a lot more frequently. Some of these men can be aggressive. And there are many men who are hyper obsessed with “straight guys” and stay that way throughout their lives.
The “straight guy” obsession is not without personal and sociological consequences. It idealizes “straightness”, while making anything that someone embraces that isn’t “straight” seem inferior or less desirable, especially embracing homosexuality or a “gay” identity. It can play into a lot of “queer’s inferiority complexes and insecurities. While a dude who has a “straight guy” obsession and is homo-romantic and wants to have a gay legit relationship will inevitably find it more difficult to get a partner who genuinely wants them and prefers their love and commitment. It can encourage manipulation, making it so much easier to merely hide behind identities, sociology and/or presented behaviors. For example, there are many men who might “like” women, or who attractions or sexual enjoyment towards females, or who may contend with some fluidity or confusions. But they don’t feel genuinely “at home” with a female. They don’t have emotional or relationship fulfillment with a female. They love pleasing their same sex. And they prefer the persistent passion, attention, affection, love, comfort from their same sex. A lot of those guys hide behind “straight” or bi identities, hetero sex, hetero relationships or having babies with chicks instead of being real with themselves and with the people in their lives as far as their dimensions go. The “straight guy” obsession just makes those types of guys more complacent with their manipulation. So, there are a multitude of problematic elements to the “straight guy” worship and obsessions. However, the general obsession with identity is a part of the problem as well. While ego and sociology being so connected to sex/identity/relationships promotes social fractures, hetero pressures, non homo pressures, the hetero-patriarchy and manipulation. It’s not just “straight guy” obsessions doing the damage.
People are weird and often contradictory and go through a lot of shit. That’s nothing new. People are often most driven by sociology and/or ego. That’s also nothing new. There are so many reasons behind people’s identities and behaviors, so many different motivations out here. Fluidity and confusions have some legitimacy for some people. And the gender, romantic, sexual, fascination, affection, emotional fulfillment, relationship contentment spectrum is so wide and varied. That is why it’s important not to immediately judge but instead to investigate nuances and get comfortable with all these things. I don’t care all that much about identity. Identity politics and making identity the be-all is partly why there’s so much messiness. I’m also not here to try and stop people from indulging whatever fantasies and fetishes. But you do need to be able to look underneath those things, work through whatever issues you have, and you need to be aware of what you’re exuding and promoting.
Rock-N-RollHS
