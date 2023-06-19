Hugh Hefner’s “bisexual AF” son joins OnlyFans & is making racy content for a very interesting reason

There are lots of reasons people give as to why they join OnlyFans, but Marston Hefner, the 33-year-old son of Hugh Hefner and heir to the Playboy fortune, may have just given the most original one yet.

Hefner, who writes on his OnlyFans profile that he is “bisexual AF”, explained in a new interview with PageSix that he embarked on this venture because he grew up in a household where nudity and sexuality was celebrated, so he has no issue with it.

“I grew up with Playboy’s strewn around the house…nudity was a common thing growing up,” he said.

We get that…after all, his late father made a living by publishing nudity to the masses, and his mother, Kimberley Conrad, was a playmate of the year herself in 1989.

It was Hefner’s next explanation that has raised eyebrows a bit.

When asked about how lucrative his new hobby is in terms of supporting himself, Hefner was quick to say that it’s not for “supporting himself,” but rather, “it’s mostly for collecting”.

“I really like comic books. I really like Pokemon cards,” he told the outlet. “This is like a way for me to…you know, get some income so that I can buy that Pokémon card that I really want.”

He added, “All of the income right now is going towards Pokeman cards and comic books.”

Unfortunately, even posing nude can’t make enough to get you the best Pokemon card, according to Hefner. “I’ll be able to own a Pokeman Trophy card very soon.”

Okaaaaaaay…

Considering the fact that Hefner’s OnlyFans account has videos where he allegedly tantalizes fans by “undressing myself slowly” and engaging in “butt plug play”, we can’t help but wonder if maybe this endeavor is also a way that he gets to express a side of his sexuality that doesn’t get enough attention. Sure, he may be a Pokémon fanatic, but as an heir to a fortune, might there be other resources for that?

Pokémon trophy cards sell online often for more than $100,000. So either Hefner is doing very well with his new account, or he may just reaallllly enjoy the process of making that coin on the O.F.

As far as what subscribers can expect, Hefner gave a recent update on his account stating, “Unless otherwise stated in the description im nakie in all my unlockables.”

Hefner, who has been married to wife Anna Lambropoulos since August 2022, said that his wife is “not crazy” about his new racy endeavor.

“She would rather me not be on OnlyFans, but what’s more important to her is me pursuing my dreams or my interests — taking risks,” he told PageSix. However, she encourages him to explore what he finds “interesting.”

So is it the Pokémon cards that are interesting, or maybe the idea of titillating the masses with things like “crazy sexy undie dancing”?

He went on to say that despite Anna’s resistance, he and his wife have a healthy open dialogue and he would back her if she wanted to partake in his OnlyFans stardom.

“If she wanted to do an open relationship, we’ll talk about it,” Marston said. “If she wanted to do anything sexual, that’s a conversation that we have no matter what, and we are always having it.”

Hefner, who is one of the late Playboy founder’s four children, is known to be an editor, writer, gamer, and television personality. He’s appeared in a few TV series and documentaries such as Playboy: Inside the Playboy Mansion, E! True Hollywood Story and Holly’s World.

In addition to videos talking about what it was like growing up in the Playboy Mansion, it looks like we’re now getting to see a lot more….all in the name of Pokémon.

