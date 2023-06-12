This former ‘Drag Race’ queen is the latest RuGirl to offer steamy content & custom requests on Onlyfans

Image Credits: Insert – Instagram, @pearlliaison | RuPaul’s Drag Race, Viacom

At the back of the Drag Race main stage, a silhouetted figure steps behind a translucent screen. As it slowly raises, tense music builds, and the queens take their best guess at who it could be.

“Jorgeous???,” someone asks. Nope, too tall.

Finally, it’s time to “Ru-veal” our next Lip-Sync Assassin Onlyfans star: Pearl!

That’s right, drag queen Pearl Liaison—a fan favorite who ultimately placed in the Top 3 of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 back in 2015—is the latest RuGirl to join the subscription-based social media platform known for amateur adult content. And it sounds like things are about to get “steamy” for this sleepy queen.

The announcement came late last week in an Instagram post in which Pearl shows off her buff boy bod and shares that her account is now live: “Subscribe to my new 0nlyfanz for daily steamy content, live chatting, custom requests, ~spilling t~, and oh so much more.”

The handy “link in bio” takes you right to her page where she uses the handle @misterpearl and offers all of the above for a subscription fee of $19.99 a month.

Better still, Pearl shares that a portion of all of her proceeds throughout Pride Month will be donated directly to the Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ+ youth. We stan a queen who’s charitable with their nudes and their coin!

Hailing from New York City, Pearl made a big impression on Season 7 of Drag Race, earning praise for her sickening sense of style, but she was frequently criticized by the judges for not bringing the energy. (Famously, Ru told her she didn’t have a “big personality,” which led to a tense stare-off that lives on in Drag Race meme her-story.)

She won two maxi challenges during her run: The DESPY Awards comedy presentation alongside Max, and the Conjoined Twins makeover, in which she brought eliminated future All Star Trixie Mattel back into the competition. Pearl made it all the way to the finale, ultimately placing as a runner-up with Ginger Minj, and Violet Chachki crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Pearl hasn’t returned for Drag Race All Stars (and she says she “never” will), but has stayed booked and busy since the competition with original music, DJing, a signature fragrance, and more—now adding Onlyfans to her resume.

On her profile, Pearl writes, “sux I have to say this but everybody (esp. drag race fans) please be respectful and do not share my content. it’s illegal and just really f***ed up. don’t do it please.”

She’s far from the first Drag Race queen to join the popular platform to share their own personal explicit content. Over the years, stars like The Vixen, Milk, Dahlia Sin, and Adore Delano have all introduced Onlyfans accounts, as well as Pearl’s Season 7 sister Sasha Belle. Plenty of international queens have joined the fun, too, like UK‘s Gothy Kendoll, and Kiara and Ilona Verley from Canada’s Drag Race.

For a safer-for-work preview of Pearl’s Onlyfans, she offers up quite a few thirsty pics on her Insta, showing off a buff body that’s come a long way since her twink days on Drag Race. Check out a few select shots below: