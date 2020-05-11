This hunky gay meteorologist is showing off his home workout routine and so much more

Adam Joseph is a beloved meteorologist from Philadelphia. Like many of us, he’s been going a little stir crazy while in quarantine. So to help pass the time, he’s launched a new online series called “At Home With Adam,” in which he offers viewers an inside glimpse at life with his husband and their two kids.

Adam, who Buzzfeed named the “second-hottest TV anchor in the world” in 2017, has been posting all sorts of fun videos, sharing some of his favorite cocktail recipes, teaching how to make your own barometer, and showing off his creative home workout routines.

Here he is demonstrating how to make a curl bar out of a broomstick…

And here he is showing how to turn your sofa into a leg presses machine (with an added assist from his daughter, Hannah)…

But it doesn’t stop there. Adam has also been busy doing home demolition projects…

Building garden boxes…

Making molten lava cakes…

And cutting his own hair…

Seriously, is there anything this guy can’t do?!

