Hunter Doohan’s biceps, Colman’s sparkle, David Archuleta’s thriller & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!
We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.
Whether it was Matt Bomer‘s suit perfection, André Lamoglia’s gangster pinstripes, Janelle Monae‘s ’60s serve or Nicole Kidman giving movie star glamour for the gods, the looks did not disappoint.
Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…
Hunter Doohan
The 29-year-old Wednesday stud put on quite the gun show in his sleeveless sweater at Netflix‘s Holigays party in Los Angeles.
David Archuleta
The American Idol alum was giving off “Thriller” vibes in his red Members Only jacket at the opening of MJ: The Musical in Hollywood.
Matt Bomer
Hawk is that you? Bomer was dapper AF at a Fellow Travelers screening in Los Angeles.
Colman Domingo
It was New Year’s Eve at Studio 54 as Colman sizzled channeled the ultimate disco daddy at Netflix’s Holigays party in Los Angeles.
Janelle Monae
We’re mod about Janelle in this black and white cut-out ’60s minidress at the Grammy Museum in LA.
André Lamoglia
The Élite hunk said Al Capone but make it fashion with this pinstripe serve at the Jose Maria Forque Awards in Madrid.
Trixie Mattel, Godoy, & Salina EsTitties
Drag excellence was in overdrive as Trixie, Godoy and Salina stunned at Netflix’s Holigays party in Los Angeles.
Dan Levy
Dan ushered in his super long sleeve era with this fringe spectacular Prada top at the Good Grief premiere in LA.
Niecy Nash
Niecy was dazzling in pink while getting photobombed by Trixie at Netflix’s Holigays party in Los Angeles.
Michael Gunning
British swimmer Michael Gunning took over the red carpet in a white jacket from ASOS, sleek black turtleneck from River Island and a belt from Gucci at the BBC Sports Personality Of The Year gala in Manchester.
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita
The husbands twinned in black ensembles at the Good Grief premiere.
Justin Sylvester
A Night at the Roxbury could never! Justin took over the Daytime Emmys red carpet in this sick teal green suit.
Mike Manning
The Real World and Days of Our Lives alum dialed up old Hollywood glamour in a classic tux at the Daytime Emmys.
Patrick Starrr
Patrick was so fetch in this motorcycle jacket and bedazzled denim fit at the new Mean Girls screening in LA.
Javier Ambrossi and Javier Calvo
The Javis worked the gamut from covering up to showing it off in their slick black lewks at the Jose Maria Forque Film Awards in Madrid. The Veneno writer-director duo and real-life partners won an award for their new series La Mesias.
Joshua Bassett
The out 23-year-old LGBTQ+ Christian actor looked dapper accepting an award at the Children and Family Creative Arts Emmys in LA.
Lea Delaria
Lea kept it festive in her green holiday getup at the opening night of The Night of the Iguana in NYC.
Sting
The 72-year-old music legend’s rippling muscles took center stage as they busted through his sleeveless t-shirt at a holiday concert in Madrid. Sting has us stung! Damn daddy!
Nicole Kidman
MOVIE STAR! Nicole Kidman showed everyone how it’s done as she destroyed the red carpet in this strapless champagne gown at the Expats screening in Australia.
Zac Efron
Zac’s style game has been top tier throughout his Iron Claw press tour and this 50 shades of grey sartorial masterpiece in NYC was the icing on the cake.
