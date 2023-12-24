Hunter Doohan’s biceps, Colman’s sparkle, David Archuleta’s thriller & all the fiercest fits of the week

Your weekly queer and queer-adjacent fashion recap has arrived!

We’re clocking all the celebrity style slays, serves and stuns on red carpets from coast-to-coast and around the world.

Whether it was Matt Bomer‘s suit perfection, André Lamoglia’s gangster pinstripes, Janelle Monae‘s ’60s serve or Nicole Kidman giving movie star glamour for the gods, the looks did not disappoint.

Click through to peep all of your favorite stars rockin’ sickening getups from the last seven days…