In ‘Hunters,’ Greg Austin strips nude to play a monster—thankfully, he’s an uncomplicated hottie IRL

Talk about separating art from the artist…

Rising star Greg Austin is part of the killer ensemble for Hunters, Amazon’s thriller about a band of Nazi hunters in the late ’70s, based very loosely on real people who tracked down members of the Third Reich who went into hiding after World War II.

The first season dropped in early 2020, just a month before the pandemic, with the long-delayed second (and final) season premiering earlier this month. We’ll admit we didn’t even realize the show had returned—that is, until one of Austin’s big scenes caught our attention.

In episode two, Austin’s character, Travis, arrives in Argentina and meets with a woman known as “The Colonel” (Lena Olin). Poolside, she asks Travis to take off his dirty clothes, and he strips completely naked before diving into the water. Hunters isn’t exactly a show known for its nude scenes, so Austin’s “frontal” moment is extra shocking.

But here’s the thing… if you’ve watched the show, you already know this—if you haven’t, the we apologize for bursting your thirst bubble so soon. Austin’s character Travis? He’s one of the bad guys. In fact, he’s one of the cruelest, most terrifying Nazis depicted on the show.

That certainly complicates out feelings about the steamy nude scene to say the least!

The good news is, in real life, Austin seems like a really sweet guy! In fact, he says he took the role precisely because it was a challenge, and so diametrically opposed to who he is as a person. Aw, okay, phew—maybe we don’t feels so bad crushing on him after all.

The 30-year old actor was born in Bournemouth, England, and began his performance career as a dancer, graduating from the Arts Educational school in London with a musical theater degree.

As with so many other actors, one of his first professional acting roles was a guest spot on Law & Order, UK edition. Around the same time, he booked a recurring role on the British period drama, Mr. Selfridge.

But Austin’s biggest break came in 2016, when he starred in the short-lived Doctor Who spin-off, Class, set at the Coal Hill Academy. He played protagonist Charlie Smith, an alien posing as a human student, who nevertheless goes on to have a very sweet gay romance with classmate Matteusz (Jordan Renzo).

Hunters definitely represents the actor’s splashiest work since then, but he’s got more projects on the way, like the sci-fi thriller Gods Of Their Own Religion and the epic period drama After The War.

In the meantime, if you’d like to see more of Austin being his handsome, good-natured self (as opposed to his role as one of history’s greatest monsters), his Instagram offers plenty to dive into. We’ll share a few of our favorite shots below:

