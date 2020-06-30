family dinner

Husband rage tweets restaurant about wife’s need for shredded cheese, immediately regrets it

By

It’s not easy being a straight white couple in America these days.

When they’re not having to fend off peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors from their front lawns, they’re at war with chain restaurants over shredded cheese.

Last weekend, a husband shared a photo of his wife looking absolutely destitute inside a Tex Mex restaurant while she waited for shredded cheese to go with her fajitas that were getting colder by the minute.

“My wife, date night after 3+ months looked up on quarantine,” the man raged. “Waiting for shredded cheese as it’s the only way she can eat fajitas. We’ve asked 4 people, going on 18 minutes now. Just unreal at Allen, TX location. We gotta quit blaming #COVID19 for crappy service.”

The tweet came from a since-deleted account called @jsv4, run by a man later identified as Jason Vicknair.

Though the account has been deactivated, the responses are still up for everyone to see.

Many were quick to point out that Jason has quite a history of blasting businesses on Twitter.

Others noted that, despite claiming to be locked down for “3+ months,” just one week earlier, Jason posted about being out on Father’s Day (and, of course, having a miserable time because of the bad service)…

And then there was this little gem…

After his tweet went viral and his wife became internet famous, Jason spoke to the local blog Central Track about what happened.

“First, let’s get this out of the way,” he said. “It’s very normal to put cheese on fajitas.”

He then insisted that he and his wife are “pretty happily married” (so long as there is always shredded cheese nearby), but that she’s “pissed” her photo went viral.

“She said, ‘Why would you put this picture of me on Twitter?'”

Jason added that he appreciates everyone in the service industry, even if his past tweets don’t show it; however, the service at Mi Cocina on Saturday night was “bad.”

Asked if the shredded cheese ever arrived at the table, Jason said it did, “probably a couple minutes after” he sent his now infamous tweet.

