Gun-toting home owners in St. Louis get the royal meme treatment

Mark and Patricia McCloskey became the laughing stocks of 2020 on Sunday when they were photographed stationed outside their home in St. Louis pointing guns and shouting at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. You’ve no doubt seen the photos and videos circulating on social media…
Today in St. Louis, protesters were walking down the street- dassit-headed to our destination when this happened. Meet attorneys Mark & Patricia McCloskey https://t.co/Bm0Z8KIZ3F Thankful no one was physically hurt by their gross behavior. https://t.co/N7wWgNK4L0 pic.twitter.com/1nwzgsAPse
— Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 29, 2020
When capitalism, racism, white privilege and fascism meet:
Wealthy lawyer couple Mark & Patricia McCloskey free their inner hate demons @ #LydaKrewson #LydaResign protest in St. Louis, by threatening peaceful protesters passing by their mansion. pic.twitter.com/UUhiHpeGCk
— Johannes Pieter Scheffer (@JPScheffer) June 29, 2020
St.Louis Couple Patricia and Mark McCloskey owners of McCloskey Law Center was pointing their assault weapons at protestors ‘claiming’ to protect their properly. Didn’t know they own the streets and sidewalks? pic.twitter.com/efsC1CKPNQ
— ineedsleep (@ACABUNFKTHESY) June 29, 2020
The McCloskeys, who are both personal injury lawyers, told local media that an angry mob descended onto their front lawn and that’s why they ran outside with their guns.
“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened,” 63-year-old Mark McCloskey alleged.
In reality, peaceful protestors merely passed by the property on their way to protest outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house, who recently decided to publish all the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform in St. Louis. They likely wouldn’t have ever stopped in front of the McCloskey’s house had the couple not rushed outside with guns and started yelling at them.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it’s investigating the incident. Meanwhile, memers have wasted no time making sure it’s well-documented for posterity.
So without any further ado…
In all seriousness, good for this couple for standing up to a mob who had walked past their gate/walls, and up to their house. The mob was threatening them and their property. This is 100% one of the reasons the #secondamendment exists.
You may not like it, but this is what peak performance looks like.
Have any two people ever been meme'd this many times, this quickly? I don't think so ?
Ken and Karen starring in Cul de sac Commandos.
If you know, you know ???
These people are also fucking insane ? It's in the news all over just go read about it and be safe out there and spread love ??#peacefulprotest
???
3 Comments
Cam
Two comments.
1. In the closeups you can see that she has mustard on her shirt.
2. They are personal injury attorneys and they just pissed of a HUGE portion of their potential client pool. St. Louis is 49% black and if you include other races it’s about 60% not white. Add in white people who support the protesters and these ambulance chasers just poisoned the well of potential clients. Racism and bigotry are getting expensive. Even in Missouri.
Chrisk
What effing dumbasses.
They represent the very people walking by. The Larry H Parker got me $300,000 kind!!
These were peaceful protesters. They have a first amendment right to walk by there and they weren’t trespassing. You stupid f*cks need to learn the law.
Their yelp page is sure fun to look at now.
Chrisk
Also it’s against the law. Of coarse their wealthy and white so..
Section 210.845
Brandishing of A Weapon Within The City.
[Ord. No. 1128-2010 §1, 3-1-2010]
A person commits the offense of brandishing a weapon when he shall exhibit any deadly or dangerous weapon in a rude, angry or threatening manner to any person in the City.