Gun-toting home owners in St. Louis get the royal meme treatment

Mark and Patricia McCloskey became the laughing stocks of 2020 on Sunday when they were photographed stationed outside their home in St. Louis pointing guns and shouting at peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors. You’ve no doubt seen the photos and videos circulating on social media…

Today in St. Louis, protesters were walking down the street- dassit-headed to our destination when this happened. Meet attorneys Mark & Patricia McCloskey https://t.co/Bm0Z8KIZ3F Thankful no one was physically hurt by their gross behavior. https://t.co/N7wWgNK4L0 pic.twitter.com/1nwzgsAPse — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) June 29, 2020

When capitalism, racism, white privilege and fascism meet: Wealthy lawyer couple Mark & Patricia McCloskey free their inner hate demons @ #LydaKrewson #LydaResign protest in St. Louis, by threatening peaceful protesters passing by their mansion. pic.twitter.com/UUhiHpeGCk — Johannes Pieter Scheffer (@JPScheffer) June 29, 2020

St.Louis Couple Patricia and Mark McCloskey owners of McCloskey Law Center was pointing their assault weapons at protestors ‘claiming’ to protect their properly. Didn’t know they own the streets and sidewalks? pic.twitter.com/efsC1CKPNQ — ineedsleep (@ACABUNFKTHESY) June 29, 2020

The McCloskeys, who are both personal injury lawyers, told local media that an angry mob descended onto their front lawn and that’s why they ran outside with their guns.

“We were threatened with our lives, threatened with a house being burned down, my office building being burned down, even our dog’s life being threatened,” 63-year-old Mark McCloskey alleged.

In reality, peaceful protestors merely passed by the property on their way to protest outside Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house, who recently decided to publish all the names and addresses of people in favor of police reform in St. Louis. They likely wouldn’t have ever stopped in front of the McCloskey’s house had the couple not rushed outside with guns and started yelling at them.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says it’s investigating the incident. Meanwhile, memers have wasted no time making sure it’s well-documented for posterity.

So without any further ado…

