I have crushes on people. I wouldn’t call it falling in love. But I don’t want them to move in, thank you very much. I’ve got it all sorted, thank you.



And I’ve got these nice gay friends who live just through the wall — I can see them anytime I want. I’m not looking for a domestic partner. I wouldn’t want word to go around.



At my age — and actually at any age — you can get by without sex. A lot of people do…



I also think there’s a little bit of me that doesn’t want to have another relationship because I don’t want to be hurt. I don’t want to get married because they’ll want to get divorced one day.



And I don’t think I can face it.

84-year-old Ian McKellen talking to Attitude about being an older bachelor and why marriage will never be for him.