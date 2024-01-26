If you thought Kari Lake was bad, meet her psychotic campaign chair who wants Christians to “control America”

It takes crazy to know crazy!

Kari Lake, who’s running an unhinged campaign for U.S. Senate in Arizona, has aligned herself with a Christian nationalist who’s responsible for one of the most racist attack ads in modern U.S. political history.

Meet Floyd Brown, the far-right operative who wants Christians to take over America.

“How do we take back America? … We do it by your local church taking over your town … Every church should run their town. Every single one of them,” he said in a recent interview, per AZ Central.

Sounds like a reasonable guy!

Brown started his political career in the late 1980s, working against Democratic presidential nominee and Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis. The founder of Citizens United, Brown produced the “Willie Horton” ad, an infamous broadside against Dukakis.

The commercial contrasted Republican George H.W. Bush’s support of the death penalty with the liberal Dukakis, who was opposed.

To make that point, the commercial highlighted the case of Horton, a convicted murderer who raped a woman and stabbed her partner while he was furloughed from prison.

Horton was Black and his victims were white. The spot unabashedly played into racist stereotypes and stoked racial resentment.

In the years that followed, Brown continued to specialize in racist political smears. One of his groups released an attack ad on Barack Obama falsely claiming he was registered as a Muslim student in Indonesia.

But nowadays, the homophobic Brown is even more hateful, if you can believe that. He says Christians can control America in an instant… if they want to.

“I absolutely believe we’re going to take back America,” he said. “The way we do it is by starting at the local level and building out and then taking over the country. As the result of taking county after county … Christians could control America like this (snaps his fingers) if they chose to do it.”

He’s also said recently the U.S. has gone backwards on racial relations (thanks, Obama).

“[Obama] created so much division,” said Brown. “These DEI programs – they’re negative for everybody, including Black Americans. Ben Carson was one of the all-time great surgeons. Yet now, because of DEI, when you see a black surgeon you get a question in your mind. What you want, is you want the blacks that are on top, that do succeed, to be there on their merit.”

No longer trafficking in dog whistles, Brown is just saying the quit part out loud.

Floyd Brown, who is serving as campaign chairman of Kari Lake's bid for the U.S. Senate, says the US has gone "backwards in race relations" because Obama created so much racial division: "Now, because of DEI, when you see a Black surgeon, you get a question in your mind." https://t.co/t2KwQQo0xK pic.twitter.com/QmeioSaR8R — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 26, 2024

Brown is a perfect match for Lake, whose extreme views and outrageous rhetoric have even isolated her from other Arizona Republicans.

She’s been struggling to attract Republicans to support her senate run, never mind independents.

One GOP official told the Arizona Republic Lake’s “charm offensive has turned out to be offensive with no charm.”

OUCH!

Former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, whom Lake accused of being “OK with special needs kids being raped” after he opposed her plan to install cameras in school bathrooms, told The Washington Post he would never help her.

“She employs the politics of personal destruction, and she’ll say anything — the most vile things in the world — to get ahead. And I’m sorry, I just can’t forget that,” he said.

As it turns out, when you publicly demean people, they remember.

Who knew?!

With that in mind, former Arizona GOP chairman Jeff DeWit approached Lake about dropping out of the race. He said there are “very powerful people” opposed to her, and asked whether she would consider accepting payment to withdraw.

We know that, because a 10-minute recording of a conversation between DeWit and Lake recently leaked. DeWit is accusing Lake of releasing the tape, which he says is “selectively edited.”

DeWit says Lake also pressured him to resign, threatening to release another damaging tape if he stays in his role.

“I received an ultimatum from Lake’s team: resign today or face the release of a new, more damaging recording,” he said in a statement, per the New York Times.

Lake’s team, of course, denies responsibility.

11 months ago, the then-leader of the AZ GOP showed up at my house in the middle of the afternoon & tried to get me to sell my soul.



But I can't be bought.



There was no blackmail. There's no secret supply of tapes.



He has debased himself by making wild accusations about my… pic.twitter.com/l7rYEeBiDh — Kari Lake (@KariLake) January 26, 2024

Much like her idol Donald Trump, legal issues are piling up for the MAGA anti-drag queen. She’s being sued for defamation by one of Maricopa County’s top elections officials, after she falsely accused him of tampering with the 2022 gubernatorial election results.

Democrat Katie Hobbs defeated Lake by 17,000 votes, but she claims there was fraud.

Lake has lost every court case related to the 2022 election, and the State Bar of Arizona is proceeding with cases against her attorneys.

So, yeah…you can see why the Arizona GOP may want Lake to drop out. The likely Democratic senate nominee, rep. Ruben Gallego, is out-fundraising her.

When does that Christian invasion start, again? It could serve as a needed distraction from Lake’s increasing woes.