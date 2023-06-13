Is Madonna & Sam Smith’s ‘Vulgar’ a bop or a flop? The results are polarizing to say the least

After much hype, Madonna and Sam Smith released their dance duet “Vulgar” last week.

At just two minutes and 37 seconds, its a tight, fierce banger tailor made for TikTok with a two-note beat and with no real chorus other than when Madge and Smith say the song’s title in unison.

Get into the groove below:

With the success of Smith and Kim Petras‘ monster hit “Unholy” last year, expectations were high that “Vulgar” would recreate that same chart magic. But the verdict appears to be mixed.

“Vulgar” debuted with 1,377,503 streams on Spotify and currently stands at #10 among the Top Songs Debut Globally for this past weekend. Over on iTunes, the track was #35 in the US on Monday.

While in Smith’s UK homeland, “Vulgar” is going to just miss debuting in the top 40 and is expected to land at #47. It’s still too early to know where it will wind up on the Billboard charts in the United States, but fans did choose it as their favorite new music release of the week over BTS, Niall Horan, Rosalía, and Janelle Monae

Critical reviews have also varied from Billboard calling it a “pulsating dance anthem” to The Guardian labeling it “a tame attempt at manufacturing outrage.”

But if you ask Madonna stans, the “Vulgar” era is here to stay:

OMG it’s addicting!

Can’t stop playing this banger ?

Sam Smith X Madonna – VULGAR ? pic.twitter.com/WiFaOVUdWe — Adhitya Eleazar (@rayoflighted) June 9, 2023

Fierce!!! Energetic!!!



Vulgar will make you dance, don’t need a chorus 😁 — Energy Kee ❌ (@Energykee) June 10, 2023

Vulgar ? stream it! Madonna & Sam Smith. pic.twitter.com/f73MVH6V0B — Flender (@MarkFlender72) June 10, 2023

Others were not as kind.

Check out some of the haters:

Sam Smith x Madonna – Vulgar pic.twitter.com/RMfcSyEnGX — dilajla s himalaja (@gospa_dilajla) June 10, 2023

#VULGAR predictably flopping this week (so far) because Sam Smith waited too long to drop it after they cancelled the Manchester show when the song was meant to premiere. All interest sadly died instantly. #madonna pic.twitter.com/dcnYojlcWm — Harry (@Recylopse) June 12, 2023

While “Vulgar” may not turn out to be the blockbuster song of the summer (Padam!), Madonna is seeing more undeniable success with another collaboration.

The Weeknd, Playboi Carti and Madonna’s joint venture on the track “Popular” is set to debut at #43 on the Billboard Hot 100 and #14 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-hop song chart.

It’s Madonna’s 58th entry on the Hot 100 and her first since “Bitch I’m Madonna” in 2015. It’s also her highest placement on the chart since “Give Me All Your Luvin'” back in 2012.

Adding to her reign, the Queen of Pop has also now earned a new Hot 100 hit in each of the last five decades (1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s). Bow down!

In addition to “Vulgar” and “Popular,” Madonna also appears on three songs (“Angels Crying In My Bed,” “I Met An Angel” and “Lick The Light Out”) on Christine And The Queens’ new album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love.

So whether you love them or not, there’s definitely a lot of new Madonna music for everyone to argue about. And she’d have it no other way.