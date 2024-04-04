Is Prince Charming real? This guy’s post-hookup parting gift has Gay Twitter™ hilariously divided

Breaking news: chivalry is not dead, boys!
While a LGBTQ+ dating scene defined by hookup apps and pointless chats can be discouraging, this recent viral story has some of Gay
It all started on Wednesday (April 3), when user @PXPIBONES provided a quick summation of a late-night rendezvous where his partner went above and beyond.
How about we take this to the next level?
(Quick disclaimer: remember, the bar is literally on the floor.)
“This man made me c*m then sent me home with a water and ice cream sandwich 😭😭😭😭,” he wrote alongside a pic of, well, a water bottle and ice cream sandwich. The post has since been viewed over a million times.
OK, OK. A quick snack post-coitus is no romantic dinner or bouquet of roses.
But considering how awkward, demoralizing, or transactional meeting a guy off an app like Grindr can be, it’s basically Prince Charming behavior.
At least that’s what the majority of social-media gays thought, showing up to the comment section en masse.
According to a 2022 Pew Research Center report, nearly half of LGBTQ+ adults have tried their hand at online dating –– and are far more likely to hit up the apps than their straight counterparts.
So, perhaps the good news is a handful of guys chimed in to admit they were taking notes on the A+ aftercare.
I offer like a full drink menu and uncrustables 😆— Ray Michael (@RayRayy4528) April 4, 2024
Still, not everyone was impressed.
As other differing opinions revealed, people across the queer spectrum have different standards and expectations when it comes to their encounters.
He sent you home on foot tho? Or are you just walking to your car.— Mael of Storms (@NeverNotNSFW) April 4, 2024
It’s not even Evian pic.twitter.com/OxtXxhXweT— 🐈 ⚞ SageCub ⚟ ⚣ 🧔🏻 🐻 🏳️🌈 (@richardferaro) April 4, 2024
Nevertheless, the overwhelming sentiment was that our unwilling protagonist should be grateful. Especially after some of the horror stories. (“All I got was chlamydia,” one man wrote, while another declared it was “Better than most tops.” Oof)
However, a handful of guys shared anecdotal proof that this mystery giver isn’t the only classy suitor out there.
“Mine gave me some birthday cake to take home,” one gay replied, while another posted photo evidence that his hookup shared some donuts. (Is love… real?!?)
They said romance is dead— Elias (@Eliassxxl) April 4, 2024
As for our original storyteller, @PXPIBONES returned to the comments to quickly clarify that he was “not complaining” by sharing the story. He was “just surprised!”
And understandably so. It feels a bit early for ice cream sandwich season.
And yes, it’s a little ridiculous that one tweet about a hookup inspired all this discourse.
And this article. But if there’s one takeaway, it’s the importance of knowing your worth and what you’re looking for. Also, perhaps, don’t be stingy with the H20.
We probably won’t get an update on the Man With the Water and the Boy Who Got a Sandwich.
But maybe we just bore witness to the world’s most public meet-cute –– or at least the start to a beautiful friendship.
One Comment
Brian
Weirdest parting gifts from one-night stands:
– After learning that I’m partly Middle Eastern, he insisted on sending me home with one pomegranate. Not the edible inner fleshy bits, and not juice. This was one whole pomegranate. And nothing else. Totally inexplicable.
– About a pound of cold chicken marsala in Tupperware. The food was gross, but I kept the reusable container.