Is the Rosebud Motel reopening for business? Dan Levy & co. hint about the future of ‘Schitt’s Creek’

Image Credit: ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ CBC Television

Could the Rosebud Motel be reopening for business?

According to a producer of beloved sitcom Schitt’s Creek, the answer is less of a “yes/no” than it is a “when?”

In a new interview with The Messenger, series producer Andrew Barnsley (The Kids In The Hall reboot) says a return to the town of Schitt’s Creek is always on everyone’s mind—whether that be a reboot, a movie, or some for of sequel or continuation—especially Executive Producer/writer/star Dan Levy.

“It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really,” Barnsley shares. “It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing.”

We can’t say we’re surprised! The funny thing with Schitt’s Creek is, it kind of feels like the show was just getting started when we had to say goodbye to the the Rose family.

A Canadian production, the comedy premiered concurrently on fledgling American network Pop TV in 2015, and was met with mild-to-positive reviews. But the warm-hearted series quickly found its groove and, when in 2017 all seasons thus far dropped on Netflix, it found a wider, dedicated viewership in no time. (As far as most people knew, it was an original Netflix series.)

By the time its sixth and final season rolled around, the fandom had reached a fever pitch, and its 2020 finale made the skies rain with happy tears. That year, Schitt’s Creek received a record-breaking 15 Emmy nominations and won a historic eight—four of which were shared with queer star Dan Levy, for producing the series, his Best Supporting Actor turn, and co-writing/directing the final episode.

The man had to give a lot of speeches that night.

All of which is to say: Of course Levy & Co. are interested in revisiting the series in one way or another. Per Barnsley, they all still “love the world” and don’t want to tarnish all the goodwill they’ve built up.

“The fear is: Does it tarnish the legacy to go back and and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?” Wait, is Barnsley throwing some shade?

So what might the next chapter of Schitt’s Creek look like?

Well, don’t expect a big theatrical movie featuring cameos from Ronda Rousey, Emily Rajtakowski, and Piera Morgan (a.k.a the Entourage route), but we can’t imagine Netflix isn’t interested in recapturing the magic and getting the gang—the Levys, Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy, etc…—back together.

And a proper “reboot”—a word The Messenger article uses multiple times—would seem to denote a new cast or hard refresh of that nature, and frankly it’s just hard to imagine a Schitt’s Creek that doesn’t include Moira Rose.

But perhaps there’s a spin-off that would make sense, something that would allow the rest of the Roses to pop in from time to time (conveniently when the actors’ schedules allow)? A few options to consider:

In the finale, both Johnny and Moira move out to California. The obvious path forward would be following the family company’s misadventures as they get new Rosebud Motels off the ground, but what we’d actually pay money to see is a show about the on-and-off set antics of Moira’s new soap, Sunrise Bay, co-starring Nicole Kidman. O’Hara and the queen of AMC Theaters together would truly be a gag.

Murphy’s wannabe “It Girl” Alexis moves back to New York City to pursue a new career as a publicist for a streaming service that sounds an awful lot like Netflix. We can’t say we’re dying to see a show focused on entertainment publicity, but we live for Alexis, so… maybe she can pop up in other NYC-set shows we already love. And Just Like That, anyone? Get her at a brunch with Carrie and the girls, stat!

And, finally, Dan Levy’s David and his new husband Patrick (Noah Reid) decided to stay in Schitt’s Creek and move into their dream home. And it really wouldn’t be Schitt’s Creek if it weren’t set in the town, now would it? We actually think it’d be pretty sweet to see a series about these two adjusting to married life, possibly even following their journeys to become dads? We’re getting giddy thinking about them raising some little Schitts alongside Stevie (Emily Hampshire).

Well networks and studios, are you listening? There’s some free ideas right there! Now let’s cut a fair deal with the WGA and SAG and get back to work. Just be sure to cut us a check once these become massive, Emmy-winning hits—thanks!

All six seasons of Schitt’s Creek are currently available to stream on Hulu and Freevee.